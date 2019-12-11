Wine Down Media's KVYN 99.3 FM "The Vine" hosts its second Kids Holiday Sing-off on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the new studio at 135 Gasser Drive in Napa.
Parents can sign up their kids by texting "sing-off" to 31996 and filling out a form. All participants will receive prizes. Two grand prizes, for groups ages 12 and under and 13 to 19, are valued at more than $1,000.
You have free articles remaining.
The live competition begins at 2 p.m. and ends when the last child performs. This year's performances will be included in The Vine's holiday music playlist from Friday, Dec. 13, through Christmas Day.
The Vine is also conducting its 12 Days of Christmas give-away, announcing a new winner each weekday morning through Dec. 20. Visit 993thevine.com for more information.