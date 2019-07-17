Bainbridge Island, Washington author Sarah Townsend will be at Bookmine in Napa on July 19 to read from her debut memoir, "Setting the Wire: A Memoir of Postpartum Psychosis." (The Lettered Streets Press, April 2019; $14.95).
Townsend waited 14 years after her experience with post-partum psychosis to decide to write about it. She examined the paperwork from her hospitalization, the writing she did at the time and other documents from that period. One of her intentions in writing the book was to draw attention to this condition that affects 1-2 women out of 1,000 deliveries.
A practicing psychotherapist, Townsend was interested in exploring the relationship between memory and trauma. According to a press release, "She found her literary form in nonlinear, lyrical writing, which most authentically mirrored the experience of psychosis."
“Postpartum psychosis is no one’s fault and it’s treatable," Townsend said. "In the most devastating cases, women have been incarcerated for crimes committed during this involuntary illness.” says Townsend.
More information can be found at SarahTownsendWriter.com.