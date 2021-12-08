Art Notes: A mouse king and a book sale

Napa Library December book sale

Friends of the Napa Library continues to expand its book sale dates with this year’s easing of COVID restrictions.

The next sale is over an eight-day period, Dec. 11 through Dec. 18 in the Napa County Library’s Community Meeting Room.

The library enforces mandated face coverings for public safety.

Saturday, Dec. 11, is members-only day. Anyone can join or renew Friends of the Napa Library membership at the door. Doors are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional dates and times are: Sunday, December 12, 1 to 4 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, December 13 to 16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec.17, is half-price day. Hours for the public are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. But doors will open an hour early, 9 to 10 a.m. for seniors only.

Saturday, December 18, is bag day. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, find Friends of the Napa Library on Facebook and Instagram and on the Web at folnapa.org.

'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King' at Jarvis

Jarvis Conservatory presents the filmed ballet "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The plot of Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" is based on a novella by E.T.A. Hoffmann, a German Romantic writer. While Hoffmann’s fairytale jumps back and forth from a dream to reality, in its adaptation as a ballet libretto by Alexandre Dumas and Marius Petipa, it lost much of its dark romantic fantasy.

Christian Spuck distances the production from the Dumas/Petipas version in his choreography and puts the literary origin at the heart of his ballet. Emphasizing the fantastical nature of the original rather than the delightful Christmas fairytale, he brings back Hoffman's story of the princess Pirlipat, who turns into a nut monster.

In Rufus Didwiszus’ stage setting, the workshop of the godfather Drosselmeier turns into an old revue-theater, where the characters of the ballet come to life. Spucks’ choreography plays with the richness of characters in Hoffmann’s narrative, the absurdity, and overwrought humor, all the while looking down into the dark abyss of Romanticism.