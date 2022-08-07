Art Notes: A Night at the Dream Bowl

Blue Note Napa presents Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Quartet for "A Night at the Dream Bowl: 1940s" on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Dream Bowl opened on the Napa-Vallejo Highway in 1941 and hosted the biggest artists of the era including Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and Count Basie.

Fuller, Greensill and the band will revive the music that started romances, inspired servicemen and servicewomen, and brought people together with swing dancing.

A special pre-show interview with Michael Amen, author of "The Dream Bowl: Where Goodman, Ellington and The Grateful Dead Convene," starts at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.

Tickets range from $15 to $30 and can be purchased at www.bluenotenapa.com.

Blue Note Napa is at 1030 Main St. on the first floor of the Napa Valley Opera House in Napa.

For more information, please visit bluenotenapa.com or kelliefuller.com.

New at the Napa Valley Museum

Napa Valley Museum has two new exhibits about food in its Spotlight Gallery.

"John Donohue: All the Restaurants of Napa Valley" is a visual journey through Napa Valley’s culinary landscape by the artist who drew "All the Restaurants" of Paris, New York and London. A former New Yorker editor and artist, Donohue has donated tens of thousands of dollars to restaurant workers.

"Sally Schmitt: Six California Kitchens" explores the life and legacy of Yountville chef Sally Schmitt, a pioneer of California cuisine who, with her husband Don, founded the French Laundry. Schmitt started a culinary movement built on seasonal local ingredients, inspiring generations of chefs and helping to create Napa Valley’s reputation as a food and wine destination.

Napa Valley Museum is at 5 Presidents Circle, Yountville. Find more information at napavalleymuseum.org.

'Every Brilliant Thing' at Lucky Penny

Lucky Penny presents "Every Brilliant Thing," a solo show featuring Craig A. Miller.

The Guardian called "Every Brilliant Thing" “one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about depression—and possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see, full stop.”

Craig A. Miller, formerly artistic director of 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa, partnered with Lucky Penny on multiple productions before he left California to become an assistant professor of acting and directing at the University of Idaho.

He brings this one-man show to Napa for two performances on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m.

All seats are $30. Purchase tickets at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Lucky Penny is at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa.