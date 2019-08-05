Cornerstone Sonoma will show "Oddball," a film selection from the Sonoma International Film Festival, at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
The Cornerstone Night Under the Stars also features live music, food and drinks in the Garden Barn from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
"Oddball" is an Australian, family-friendly film based on the true story of an eccentric chicken farmer who, with the help of his granddaughter, trains his mischievous dog Oddball to protect a penguin sanctuary from fox attacks, in an attempt to reunite his family and save their seaside town.
Beverages will be available from Meadowcroft Wines and Prohibition Distillery Experience, and fresh pizzas will be offered from DeFilippo Wood Fired Pizzas at the Sunset Test Kitchen.
Tickets are $15 for adults and free for kids 16 and under. Ticket purchase includes one glass of wine for those 21 and over.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit cornerstonesonoma.com/events/2019/8/8/film-nigh-under-the-stars-oddball.
Cornerstone Sonoma is at 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma.