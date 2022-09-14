Art Notes: A showcase for North Bay artists coming to di Rosa in Napa

Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art invites submissions for "True North," a juried exhibition celebrating art from the North Bay. Visual artists living or working in Napa, Sonoma, Marin or Solano counties are invited to submit works by the deadline of Oct. 3, at www.dirosaart.org/true-north.

“The North Bay is often seen as peripheral to the Bay Area art world, but we are committed to de-centering this view by engaging and supporting artists from our local communities,” said di Rosa's executive director Kate Eilertsen. “The North Bay is facing critical issues – from a skyrocketing cost of living to the precarity of our natural environment – and our hometown artists have much to say.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

"True North" is conceived as a survey of local talent that will generate artistic activity and spark dialogue among diverse practitioners of the arts within the region. The exhibition will open to the public Dec. 16 and run through Jan. 15, 2023.

Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of jurors comprising sculptor and performance artist Ashwini Bhat, painter Chester Arnold and art advisor Chandra Cerrito. Selected artists will be fêted at a members’ opening reception on Dec. 15.

Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, at 5200 Sonoma Highway (Highway 12/121), Napa, is open to the public Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment Tuesday through Thursday. For more information, visit www.dirosaart.org.

Book sale at the Napa County Library

Friends of the Napa Library will hold their fall book sale Sept. 17 to 25 at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St. in Napa.

The days and hours are:

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: members' day

Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., half-price day

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bag Day

Sunday, Sept. 25, 1 to 4 p.m., Bag Day

'The Boss' at Jarvis

The Jarvis Conservatory's International Film Showcase will present "The Good Boss" on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Directed by Fernando León de Aranoa, it's the story of Básculas Blanco, a Spanish company producing industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town, awaiting a visit from a committee that holds its fate in its hands as to whether they merit a local Business Excellence award. Everything has to be perfect when the time comes. Working against the clock, the company’s proprietor, Blanco (Javier Bardem) pulls out all the stops to resolve issues with his employees, crossing every imaginable line in the process.

It's in Spanish with English subtitles.

Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Info, jarvisconservatory.com, 707-255-5445.