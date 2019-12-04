Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with dancing, singing and Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre.
An Irish Christmas features an award-winning cast of Irish dancers led by Caterina Coyne from Riverdance, Tyler Schwartz and Connor Reider.
Tickets are $35–$55. For more information and reservations, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
The Uptown Theatre is at 1350 Third St., Napa,