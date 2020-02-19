The new Gallery at Lincoln Theater presents "Scale Up: A Cultural Convergence by Bay Area Women Artists," which opens with an artists' reception on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m.
The opening is followed by "For the Love of Music," a community concert at 3 p.m.
General admission to the show and the concert are free, but reservations are recommended. Reserve tickets at lincolntheater.org, by calling 707-944-9900 or in person at the box office located at 100 California Drive, Yountville.
Curated by Lowell Downey, "Scale Up" features works by international and local artists Miki Hsu Leavey, Karen Nagano, Arleene Correa Valencia, Janna Waldinger, and Heather Wilcoxon.
" For the Love of Music" explores new and unexpected variations on classical pieces by Lincoln Theater’s artists in residence musicians. The repertoire focuses on pieces created by women composers.