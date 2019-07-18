The Napa Valley Art Association has granted scholarships to six Napa Valley high school and community college art students. These seven students were selected by their art instructors for their excellence in the arts. Each student received a check for $1,000 to help in their education.
Jose Avina graduated from Napa Valley Community College and will be transferring to Sacramento State, majoring in interior design.
Miles Johnson graduated from New Technology High School and will be attending Napa Valley College this fall. He plans to transfer to California College of the Arts to study textiles.
Adamary Lopez-Montiel graduated from Napa High School and will be attending Napa Valley College this fall.
Mailani Bull graduated from American Canyon High School and will be attending Napa Valley College this Fall. She plans to transfer to Sonoma State for her teaching credential in studio arts.
Amelia Heitz, graduated from St Helena High School and will be attending Oregon State, majoring in fisheries, wildlife services and the arts.
Angie Correa graduated from Vintage High School and will be attending Sonoma State majoring in studio art to become a teacher.
Miguel Garcia graduated from Calistoga High School and will be attending UC Merced, majoring in engineering and the arts.
The Art Association Napa Valley has been continuously operating as an active organization of local artists for 72 years, with a current membership of over 150 artists.
Artists of the Valley Art Gallery at 1307 First St. shows work from 52 artists. It is open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.