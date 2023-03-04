Artist Ellen Oppenheimer is exhibiting her screen-printed quilts during March at the Napa County Library.

Vibrant colors and linear structures are a hallmark of her complex designs.

Oppenheimer, who has worked with quilts as a studio artist for more than 40 years, is recognized as one of the most important contemporary quilt makers in the country. Her work is included in the collections of The Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian Institution, the Oakland Museum and the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City.

Meet the artist at a reception at the library, at 580 Coombs St., Napa, on Friday, March 10, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Ukrainian poetry at the Yountville Library

The Yountville Library will host a gathering to celebrate the 200th birthday of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko, a writer, artist, folklorist and political activist, on March 9 at 2 p.m. The group will also be reading from other Ukrainian poets. Register to attend at ukrainianlit.eventbrit.com.

'Mary Cassatt: Painting the Modern Woman'

Jarvis Conservatory presents the art documentary film "Mary Cassatt: Painting the Modern Woman" on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m.

Cassatt was a classically trained artist who joined a group of Parisian radicals, the Impressionists.

She made a career painting the lives of the women around her. Her radical images showed them as intellectual, feminine and real, a major shift in the way women appeared in art.

Presenting her prints, pastels and paintings, this film introduces this often- overlooked Impressionist whose own career was as full of contradiction as the women she painted.

Cassatt curators and scholars help tell this tale of great social and cultural change a time when women were fighting for their rights and the language of art was completely re-written.

Buy tickets at jarvisconservatory.com. Tickets are $20.

Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Info, 707-255-5445

Kith & Kin at the White Barn

Napa Valley’s own Celtic band makes at return engagement to the White Barn in St. Helena on Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m.

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, musicians Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Linda Howard, Ann Gilleran and Michael Waterson will offer up a lyrical, lilting, show of jigs, reels, ballads and blarney, accompanied by guitar, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, banjo, Irish bouzouki and bodhrán.

Tickets are $35 at thewhitebarn.org or 707-987-8225. Refreshments will be provided at intermission.

The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena.

'Close to You: The Songs of Burt Bacharach'

Blue Note Napa presents Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio for "Close to You: The Songs of Burt Bacharach" on Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

One of the most important composers of 20th century popular music, Burt Bacharach had hits across six decades with recordings that have become celebrated pop songs and standards, performed by superstars including Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Marilyn McCoo, Herb Alpert and dozens more.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.

Tickets range from $20 - $30 and can be purchased at www.bluenotenapa.com. Advance tickets are strongly recommended for this special evening of Bacharach music and memories.

For more information, please visit bluenotenapa.com or kelliefuller.com.

Student stars in the arts in Napa County, December 2022, January 2023 Anna Thompkins April Shaw Cynthia Zaragoza Demian Gonzalez Dylan Arie Flavio Luis Silvestre Valentin Gabriel DuBois Jose Crespo Josiah Salazar Juliana Parker Marquez Junior Salvador Hansen-Rodriguez Karley Martin Kaya Querubin Keira Plotkin Megan McNamara Nathan Carandang Sawyer Spann Skylar Waite Vinx Vianey Martinez-Diaz