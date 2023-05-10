From May 12 to 20, Napa Valley College Theater Arts will present the dark comedy "She Kills Monsters," an exciting homage to the warrior and geek within everyone. Directed by NVC Theater Arts faculty Olivia Cowell, the play follows Agnes Evans as she discovers her late sister's Dungeons and Dragons module and embarks on an adventure to connect with her.

The production, written by playwright Qui Nguyen, features monsters, sword fights, a dance battle and humor. The cast is comprised of Napa Valley College students, who will engage in self-identity exploration, stage combat and ensemble work. The play contains adult themes, language, and content, including stage violence and sexual situations, and is not recommended for children under 13.

Performances will be held on May 12, 13, 19, and 20 at 7 p.m., and May 14 at 2 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in the Studio Theater. General admission is $25, while student (with current student ID) and senior tickets are $20. More information and tickets can be found at performingartsnapavalley.org.

Napa Valley Youth Symphony celebrates 20th anniversary

The Napa Valley Youth Symphony will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a concert and reception on May 13, at 5 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Napa Valley College. The event honors 20 years of music education and over 1,000 young musicians who have performed under renowned conductors like Ming Luke, Ryan Murray, Tristan Arnold, and Alan Aníbal de Souza Ramos.

NVYS has received numerous accolades, including recognition from Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Senator Barbara Boxer, and has performed at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and Walt Disney Concert Hall. The organization offers four ensembles for young musicians aged 8-18.

The live concert will include members of the Napa Valley College Orchestra, soloists from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and performances by the NVYS Sinfonia, Bridge, and Napa Youth Chamber Ensembles. A special reception will be held for patrons and guests, with tickets starting at $10. Proceeds will benefit NVYS's Student Scholarships and Programs.

Tickets can be purchased at https://nvys20yearscelebration.eventbrite.com, and donations for musician scholarships can be made at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/napa-valley-youth-symphony.

Yountville Chamber of Commerce announces inaugural Pride Week

The first-ever Yountville Pride Week Celebration will be taking place from June 5-11, the city's Chamber of Commerce announced in a release.

The week-long event will include Pride Trivia, Winemaker’s Dinners, Sip & Supports, Complimentary Tastings, a Chandon Pride Celebration, and a free, family-friendly Pride Music in the Park. Various businesses in Yountville and Napa Valley will participate in the celebration, offering special packages and promotions to embrace inclusivity for all.

Some highlights include a Pedal for Pride Bike Rental Package by Napa Valley Bike Tours, Bouchon Bakery, and Stewart Cellars; a fundraiser for LGBTQ Connection by Clif Family Winery; and daily tastings at Groth Vineyards & Winery and Hoopes Vineyard. The week will end with a free Pride Music in the Park event featuring a family dance party, live music, food, wine, beer, and family-friendly activities.

Yountville Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Whitney Diver McEvoy stated that the town and Napa Valley honor diversity every day and are excited to host a week of special programming and inclusive activities. More information on Yountville Pride Celebrations can be found at https://yountville.com/pridecelebrations or by calling the Yountville Chamber of Commerce at 707-944-0904.

Broadway and Vine's 2023 Concert Series to feature star-studded lineup in Napa Valley

Broadway and Vine is set to launch its 2023 summer concert series on June 27, featuring top Broadway talent performing at some of the world's leading wineries and resorts in Napa Valley, the nonprofit organization said in a release.

The lineup includes Emmy and SAG Award nominee Tituss Burgess, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Darren Criss, Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, actress and Broadway star Brooke Shields, Erika Henningsen, and Olivier Award nominee Julian Ovenden.

The concert series will be paired with world-class wineries and wines, as well as cuisine from renowned chefs like Nash Cognetti and Jeffrey Jake. Tickets start at $95 and are available at www.broadwayandvine.org.

The 2023 Broadway and Vine concert series schedule is as follows:

- June 27: Tituss Burgess at Tre Posti

- June 28: Natalie Tenenbaum at Meadowood Resort

- July 28: Darren Criss at Carneros Resort

- Aug. 2: Sutton Foster at a Napa Valley Vineyard Estate

- Aug. 16: Erika Henningsen at Tre Posti

- Aug. 17: A Taste of Broadway with Natalie Tenenbaum at Estate Yountville

- Aug. 29: Brooke Shields at Napa Valley Vineyard Estate

- Sept. 26: Julian Ovenden with Scott Frankel at Tre Posti

28th Annual MidSummer MusiCamp 2023

The 28th Annual MidSummer MusiCamp 2023 is inviting string, brass, woodwind, and voice students aged 11-18 years with a minimum of three years of musical training (voice students do not require previous musical training) to join the camp, the organization said in a release.

The event will take place from July 10 to July 21, Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Covenant Presbyterian Church campus in Napa.

The camp faculty includes Daniel Lewin for strings, Mark Nemoyten for brass and woodwinds, and Taraneh Seta for voice. The registration deadline is June 10. To register and find more information, visit the Napa Valley Music Associates website at napavalleymusicassociates.org/calendar.

Presented by the non-profit organization Napa Valley Music Associates, a limited number of partial scholarships are available by request. For any questions, contact the organizers at 707-322-8402.

Living The Truth to Feature Three Films by Award-Winning Filmmaker Pratibha Parmar

On June 3, a day-long special cinema event at the Sebastiani Theatre will showcase three documentary films by award-winning filmmaker Pratibha Parmar, with live appearances by Parmar and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Alice Walker.

The event will feature screenings of "A Place of Rage" (1991), "Warrior Marks" (1993), and "Alice Walker: Beauty In Truth" (2013). Parmar will also receive the SIFF | MUSEA Center Women In Film award, accompanied by a $5,000 grant.

In addition to the film screenings, there will be a limited-capacity private reception with Parmar and Walker. Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Pratibha Parmar's work has been exhibited at international film festivals and broadcast globally, focusing on race, feminism, identity, and creativity. Alice Walker, an internationally celebrated writer, poet, and activist, won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award for her novel The Color Purple in 1983.

The Living The Truth Cinema Event aims to explore the impact of Parmar's work on topics of race, gender, resistance, and human rights. Tickets are on sale now, with a day-long cinema pass priced at $99, and the limited-capacity private reception with Parmar and Walker, including the 6:15 p.m. screening of "Alice Walker: Beauty In Truth", available for $95. For more information visit: https://partnerevents.eventive.org/welcome.