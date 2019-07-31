Auditions for a production of "Freedom's Song," a new, one-act play by Antoinette J. Kuhry, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 17, from , at St. Leo’s Church Hall, 601 West Agua Caliente Road, Sonoma.
The Society of Mayflower Descendants in California is presenting the work on Nov. 16 and 17 at Hanna Boys Center Auditorium in Sonoma.
The play concerns the pilgrims' and their search for religious freedom, which eventually led to the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The play was written as part of the celebration of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower landing in 2020. It covers a time period from the mid-1580s to 1620.
All cast members will receive a stipend.
Roles available are the pilgrim leader William Brewster, Pastor John Robinson, Edward Winslow, Thomas Brewer, William Davison/Robert Cushman, William Bradford, Bishop Grindal/Rector of University of Leiden, Lord Burghley/Sir Dudley, and 13-year-old Mary Chilton.
They are also auditioning for members of the Chorus, who may also serve as Pilgrims.
To audition, contact Antoinette Kuhry at 707-996-3357 or send an email to akuhry@vom.com. If you can’t make the Aug. 17 audition date, call and another date can be arranged.