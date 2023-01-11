Art Notes: Author discusses book 'Chinese in Napa Valley: The Forgotten Community that Built Wine Country'

Napa County Historical Society kicks off its 2023 lecture series with “Chinese in Napa Valley” with author John McCormick on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.

This guest lecture will be hybrid, held both in-person at the Native Sons Hall, located at 937 Coombs St., Napa, and streamed live via Zoom.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. with the presentation of recognition for Mayor Jack Ding of Sonoma and vintner Dr. Paul Gee. The guest lecture by John McCormick will begin at 7 p.m.

Chinese laborers were once the backbone of Napa Valley. Throughout the 1800s, they were the major labor force in the vineyards, quicksilver mines, hop farms, leather tanneries and laundries, and carved out neighborhoods in towns throughout the valley. These contributions did little to deter discrimination, and Anti-Chinese Leagues sprang up to harass and intimidate immigrants like Chan Wah Jack, who ran the successful Sang Lung store in Napa’s Chinatown.

McCormick uncovers the forgotten contributions of the Chinese people in California’s most famous wine region. His new book, "Chinese in Napa Valley: The Forgotten Community that Built Wine Country" is available through Arcadia Press.

McCormick grew up in Napa and is descended from five generations of Napa Valley residents. He received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the UC Berkeley and his master’s degree in history from Harvard University.

Registration is $10 for NCHS Members and $20 for general admission. Ticket sales close Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.

To register, visit napahistory.org/event/chinese-in-napa.

AAUW Authors Forum 2023 features Margo Candela and Vanessa Hua

Margo Candela and Vanessa Hua are the featured authors for the 2023 Authors Forum, a literary fundraising event beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

It will also be available via Zoom.

Presented by the Napa County American Association of University Women, it features an interview by Naomi Chamblin of Napa Bookmine.

Candela, the author of "The Neapolitan Sisters," was first in her family to graduate from college. Her poignant novel of three sisters was named by Today as one of its Most Anticipated Latinx Books of 2022.

Vanessa Hua, author of "Forbidden City," is an award-winning novelist and columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle. Her work of historical fiction is set in Beijing during the cultural revolution, told through the eyes of a young woman.

Tickets are $40. All proceeds will fund scholarships for Napa County women and girls offered by the Napa County AAUW Scholarship Foundation.

Buy tickets through Eventbrite at NapaAAUWAuthorsForum2023.eventbrite.com.

Books will be available for purchase. Napa Bookmine will be donating a portion of the sales to the Scholarship Foundation.

Larry Vuckovich at the Cameo

Calistoga pianist Larry Vuckovich and his quartet and singer Jamie Davis will present a concert at the Cameo Theater in St. Helena on Feb. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The quartet includes Steve Heckman, multi reeds; Larry Vuckovich, piano; Buca Necak, bass and Leon Joyce, drums. Find more information at larryvuckovich.com.

