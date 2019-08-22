The Jarvis Conservatory is hosting ballet classes by the Conservatory of Ballet and Theater Arts in the Jarvis Annex.
Take a complimentary first class, meet the instructor and see the ballet studio at The Jarvis Conservatory Annex. To schedule a complimentary class, call 707-294-2463.
The Jarvis Conservatory Annex is at 1646 Main St., the corner of Main and Yount.
Instructor Jeannette Allyn Petrick began her career by appearing with the famed Ballet Russe as young Clara in a touring production of “The Nutcracker.”
She trained at the San Francisco Ballet School under the direction of Lew and Harold Christensen and eventually served as an associate professor of dance on the faculties of Butler University, the University of Washington, the University of Idaho and the Cornish Institute for the Arts in Seattle.
She was prima ballerina Maria Tallchief’s school director in Chicago and choreographed for the Chicago City Ballet’s production of “Cinderella” featuring Suzanne Farrell. Petrick was the artistic director of her own ballet company for 10 years and regularly toured a 36-state region performing in such places as New York City and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Petrick holds a Master’s degree in Theatre Arts, a Bachelor’s degree in Arts Education and teaching certification for grades K-12.