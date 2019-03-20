Sing Napa Valley present a Basses of Note, a fundraiser to benefit the group's cultural activities, at 3 p.m.on Sunday, March 24, at the Native Sons of the Golden West Hall in downtown Napa.
Members of its bass section -- Ben Covone, David Foushée, Roger Kimble III, Bob Theisen, and David Wexler -- accompanied by pianists Ellen Patterson and Richard Forde, will perform a range of music from art songs and spirituals to songs from the Great American Songbook..
Complimentary wine, soft drinks, and light hors d'oeuvres and desserts from Sweetie Pies will be served at intermission. A drawing has a grand prize of a $100 bill.
For tickets or more information, go to singnapavalley.org or call 707-255-4662. Tickets are $30. Any remaining tickets will be available for $30 at the door the day of the concert.