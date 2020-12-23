Art Notes: Call for Artists for Art in the Library

The Napa County Library invites California artists to apply to a juried competition with winners’ work to be displayed in the Napa Main Library January 2022 through December 2022.

All two-dimensional work including photography, paintings, drawings, digital, mixed media, fabric art, chalk, ink, pastels, wax, graphite and printmaking can be entered for consideration.

To apply, submit a cover letter with your name, address, e-mail and phone number. Artists must be California residents. Provide a brief bio (250 words or less) and a list of the submitted artwork including the title, medium and dimensions.

Submit up to 5 digital image files (jpeg format) by sharing the files in Dropbox to ArtintheLibrary@countyofnapa.org. Label all image files (title, name, medium, dimensions). Artwork should not have watermarks or other identifying markers. Contact Stephnia Pramuk 707-253-4223 for more information.

The application deadline is March 31, 2021.

‘A Wonderful Life’

Justin-Siena and Lucky Penny present “A Wonderful Life: A Christmas Celebration,” available on-demand from Dec. 22 through Dec. 27, with virtual “curtain times” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.