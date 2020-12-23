Art Notes: Call for Artists for Art in the Library

The Napa County Library invites California artists to apply to a juried competition with winners’ work to be displayed in the Napa Main Library January 2022 through December 2022.
All two-dimensional work including photography, paintings, drawings, digital, mixed media, fabric art, chalk, ink, pastels, wax, graphite and printmaking can be entered for consideration.
To apply, submit a cover letter with your name, address, e-mail and phone number. Artists must be California residents. Provide a brief bio (250 words or less) and a list of the submitted artwork including the title, medium and dimensions.
Submit up to 5 digital image files (jpeg format) by sharing the files in Dropbox to ArtintheLibrary@countyofnapa.org. Label all image files (title, name, medium, dimensions). Artwork should not have watermarks or other identifying markers. Contact Stephnia Pramuk 707-253-4223 for more information.
The application deadline is March 31, 2021.
‘A Wonderful Life’
Justin-Siena and Lucky Penny present “A Wonderful Life: A Christmas Celebration,” available on-demand from Dec. 22 through Dec. 27, with virtual “curtain times” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Directed by Taylor Bartolucci (Justin-Siena class of ’00) and Barry Martin of Lucky Penny, the show was inspired by the film title and features songs, stories and original pieces developed by the students.
A minimum donation of $10 is requested. These funds support Justin-Siena theater. Visit justin-siena.com/tickets or luckypennynapa.com for information.
Lucky Penny at Home
Lucky Penny's yuletide show, "There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays," will be available online through 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27. It is offered as a pay-what-you-can performance, and donations will support their Pandemic Survival Fund. Visit Lucky Penny.com.
