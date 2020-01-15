The Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) is accepting film submissions for the 2020 program.
Programmers will select up to 100 independent films of any genre to be screened alongside awards season sneak previews.
Two new categories have been added for 2020: Culinary Features and Culinary Shorts. Films submitted to these two categories should focus on the culinary arts, viticulture or mixology.
Feature-length films (50 minutes or longer) can be programmed in one of the following sections: Narrative or Documentary Features Competition (U.S. productions only), Verge (foreign and domestic productions) or Special Presentations and Culinary Cinema (foreign and domestic productions). The core Narrative and Documentary Features Competitions are juried, as is Verge, a separate selection of bold, eclectic and boundary-pushing films. All feature films will be eligible for NVFF’s Founder’s Award and its associated cash prize.
You have free articles remaining.
Short films (narrative and documentary, less than 50 minutes) are programmed in content-centric collections. Separate juries present awards for Best Narrative Short and Best Documentary Short. Shorts may also be selected as part of the Special Presentations and Culinary Cinema.
The 16-18 films in NVFF’s U.S. Narrative and Documentary Feature Competition categories (eight in each section) vie for the titles of Best Narrative Feature and Best Documentary Feature. Both of these awards accompany a $10,000 cash prize. The films’ directors also participate in NVFF’s artists-in-residence program, which includes interactive master classes with industry leaders and networking opportunities.
Filmmakers can submit projects through FilmFreeway. For early submissions with discounted entry fees, the early- bird deadline is Feb. 14. The regular deadline is March 27, followed by the late deadline on April 24. The final opportunity to submit a film for consideration is marked by NVFF’s extended deadline, June 5. For more information on how to submit, visit nvff.org/film.