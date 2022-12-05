Art Notes: Celebrating the season in Napa Valley

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
A 'Cool Yule' from Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio
Blue Note Napa presents Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio for "Cool Yule" on Thursday, Dec. 22, an entertaining night filled with a Vocalist Fuller and Greensill will perform a mix of vintage holiday and winter jazz classics with an all-star band featuring Ruth Davies on stand-up bass and Jack Dorsey on drums.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.
Tickets range from $15- $30 and can be purchased at www.bluenotenapa.com. Advance tickets are strongly recommended for this special evening of music and holiday cheer.
Wags N Wine holiday event
Waggin' Trails Rescue Foundation is holding its Wags N Wine holiday fundraiser at the Yountville Community Center on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $95 per person for an evening of food, wine, music and fun. Entry is free for well-behaved dogs.
The night includes a silent auction and raffle, as well as opportunities to make personalized dog bones and take holiday photos, with or without humans.
Waggin' Trails is an non-profit run by volunteers dedicated to animal rescue. Their mission is to save animals in shelters as well as ones that have been neglected, abused or forgotten.
Have a cup of cocoa and listen to Christmas carolers singing in a the winter wonderland setting at St. Helena's Meuse Gallery on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. All ages are welcome, and no tickets or reservations are needed.
The gallery is a 1331 Main St., St Helena.
The Season for Science
California Academy of Sciences presents ''Tis the Season for Science" through Jan. 8 at the California Academy of Sciences.
TCelebrate the season with falling snow and festive activities. Investigate the properties of ice and the animals that call cold climates home. See an interactive penguin-themed puppet show, twirl under indoor snow flurries, and enjoy spirited holiday performances
Inside the museum, head to the Ice Lab to try on a blubber glove and touch a polar bear pelt, stop by the Naturalist Center to feel wolf fur and look at snowflakes under a microscope, and visit the planetarium for a presenter-led tour of San Francisco’s wondrous night sky.
Then, step outside to the East Garden to enjoy penguin and polar bear themed photo ops, plus festive decor and lights in Wander Woods, the Academy’s newest nature play and exploration space.
The California Academy of Sciences is in Golden Gate Park, at 55 Music Concourse Drive, San Francisco. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday NightLife (for ages 21+): 6 – 10 p.m. Info, 415-379-8000, w.ww.calacademy.org/tis-the-season-for-science.
From Our Napa Valley Register Readers: 90 Elf on the Shelf ideas
Napa Valley Museum Yountville hosts two holiday events on Dec. 4: a holiday open house with free admission all day for kids under 18, and a book signing with Isabelle Bridges-Boesch, author of “Daddy Daughter Day,” illustrated by her father, Jeff Bridges.
Learn about the Terracotta Corridor, an exhibition of 21 clay sculptures that have popped up in the Rail Arts District (RAD) in Napa at an artists' talk, reception and bike tour on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Napa Valley Youth Symphony will present a concert celebrating the bicentennial anniversary of Brazil’s independence at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Taube Atrium Theater in the War Memorial Veterans Building in San Francisco.