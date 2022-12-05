Art Notes: Celebrating the season in Napa Valley

Calling all merry elves and leprechauns

Kith and Kin, Napa's traditional Celtic band, will be playing a holiday show at Blue Note Napa on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Locals get in free with valid ID. You read that right: And prime seats go for $5-$10!

"It's a Celtic Christmas miracle," said bandmember and storyteller Michael Waterson.

Blue Note Napa is at 1030 Main St.

A 'Cool Yule' from Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio

Blue Note Napa presents Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio for "Cool Yule" on Thursday, Dec. 22, an entertaining night filled with a Vocalist Fuller and Greensill will perform a mix of vintage holiday and winter jazz classics with an all-star band featuring Ruth Davies on stand-up bass and Jack Dorsey on drums.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.

Tickets range from $15- $30 and can be purchased at www.bluenotenapa.com. Advance tickets are strongly recommended for this special evening of music and holiday cheer.

Wags N Wine holiday event

Waggin' Trails Rescue Foundation is holding its Wags N Wine holiday fundraiser at the Yountville Community Center on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $95 per person for an evening of food, wine, music and fun. Entry is free for well-behaved dogs.

The night includes a silent auction and raffle, as well as opportunities to make personalized dog bones and take holiday photos, with or without humans.

Waggin' Trails is an non-profit run by volunteers dedicated to animal rescue. Their mission is to save animals in shelters as well as ones that have been neglected, abused or forgotten.

For more information, email waggintraisrescue@gmail.com.

The Yountville Community Center is at 6515 Washington St.

Napa Library Book Sale

Finish your holiday shopping with bargains at the Napa Library's December book sale. It runs from Sunday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at the main library, 680 Coombs St., Napa.

The hours are:

-- Saturday, Dec. 10- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Friends of the Napa Library only.

-- Sunday, Dec. 11, 1 to 4 p.m.

-- Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-- Friday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-Price Day

-- Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bag Day

-- Sunday, Dec. 18, 1 to 4 p.m., Two-Bag Day.

'The Snow Queen' at Jarvis

Jarvis Conservatory presents the ballet film "The Snow Queen" on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m.

This glittering production, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s story (which was also the basis for"Frozen" is set to the music of Rimsky-Korsakov andperformed by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

Tickets are $15.

Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, www.jarvisconservatory.com, 707-255-5445

Christmas Carolers at Meuse Gallery

Have a cup of cocoa and listen to Christmas carolers singing in a the winter wonderland setting at St. Helena's Meuse Gallery on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. All ages are welcome, and no tickets or reservations are needed.

The gallery is a 1331 Main St., St Helena.

The Season for Science

California Academy of Sciences presents ''Tis the Season for Science" through Jan. 8 at the California Academy of Sciences.

TCelebrate the season with falling snow and festive activities. Investigate the properties of ice and the animals that call cold climates home. See an interactive penguin-themed puppet show, twirl under indoor snow flurries, and enjoy spirited holiday performances

Inside the museum, head to the Ice Lab to try on a blubber glove and touch a polar bear pelt, stop by the Naturalist Center to feel wolf fur and look at snowflakes under a microscope, and visit the planetarium for a presenter-led tour of San Francisco’s wondrous night sky.

Then, step outside to the East Garden to enjoy penguin and polar bear themed photo ops, plus festive decor and lights in Wander Woods, the Academy’s newest nature play and exploration space.

The California Academy of Sciences is in Golden Gate Park, at 55 Music Concourse Drive, San Francisco. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday NightLife (for ages 21+): 6 – 10 p.m. Info, 415-379-8000, w.ww.calacademy.org/tis-the-season-for-science.