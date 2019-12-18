CellarPass, a web-based wine industry booking and marketing platform, has announced the inaugural CellarPass Music Series scheduled for winter 2020 at three tasting lounges in the Napa Valley.
Dueling Pianos will perform on Jan. 17 at Trinitas Cellars at the Vista Collina Resort, on Feb. 21 at Handwritten Wines in their new location in Yountville, and on March 13 at Acumen Wines in downtown Napa. All performances will begin at 6 p.m.
Dating to the 1890s, Dueling Pianos started as a way for two musicians to stage a friendly battle and show who can play best. Today, for Dueling Pianos the audience gets to request the songs, from classic rock, to R&B, to today's Top 40 hits. More than just a sing-along or live entertainment, guests can tip the musicians to change the tune at any time, offering an interactive experience where the audience dictates the musical flow.
Each event date is set to accommodate only 50-60 people. Wines by the glass will be offered along with hors d'oeuvres, and one-night special offers at each venue will also be available.
Tickets for these three evenings of fine wines, light hors d'oeuvres and interactive entertainment are $30 per person, per event, and can be purchased at cellarpass.com/music-series. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.
For more information, visit cellarpass.com.