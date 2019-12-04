Pacific Union College’s annual Christmas on the Hill Candlelight Concert is on Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m.
Both events will feature the PUC Orchestra, Chorale and Vox Pro Musica, along with special pieces by the Brass Quintet.
They will be playing favorite and new holiday pieces for all ages. The concert concludes with the tradition of singing “Silent Night” together by candlelight.
On Friday night, gather 'round the campus Christmas tree on the hill outside Nelson Memorial Library for a tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.
Pacific Union College is at 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin.