Art Notes: Cigar box art, student poets and a 'Zoomfari'

Join a Zoomfari

Safari West Preserve joins with St. Helena's Cameo Cinema at 10 a.m. on May 23 for a "Zoomfari” digital adventure.

Meet the Preserve's resident giraffes, as Cathy Buck, the Cameo's owner and creative director, hosts this unscripted and unpredictable safari adventure via Zoom. Safari West’s Alex Coburn will be the “Zoomfari” guide and take questions live from the Preserve.

This online event will be paired with a screening of “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes,” part of the Cameo's popular Science on Screen Series. This documentary follows Dr. Anne Innis Dagg as she retraces her groundbreaking 1956 journey to study giraffes in the wild. At 87, Dagg remains passionate, funny and modest and is the heart of this movie, rated 100% Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at cameocinema.com/on-demand.

Reserve your “Zoomfari” seat a www.cameocinemafoundation.org/cameo-on-demand .

Because of the current shelter-at-home directive, the movie is only available on the Cameo's On Demand Cinema platform from May 23 to May 25.

