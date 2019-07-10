Colleen Chester, mezzo soprano, will be performing a solo voice recital at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1917 Third St., Napa. The recital is free and open to the public.
A graduate of Napa High School and a four-year member of the choral program there under the direction of Travis Rogers and Jamie Butler, Chester is now in the second year of her Masters of Music degree in Choral Conducting at the University of Georgia.
At UGA, she conducts Repertory Singers and Women’s Glee Club, assists with undergraduate conducting, among singing in a number of choral ensembles. A native of California, she most recently was director of vocal music at San Luis Obispo High School and Laguna Middle School as well as the education outreach coordinator for the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale.
Additionally, she worked for the Oregon Bach Festival for three seasons as an education program assistant for the Berwick Academy Orchestra for Historically Performed Practice (2016), the Conducting Program (2017), and the Stangeland Family Youth Choral Academy (2018).
Chester has sung extensively throughout California as a soloist and chorus member with ensembles such as Pacific Chorale, Hollywood Bowl Chorus, Long Beach Camerata Singers, Choral Arts Initiative, SLO Master Chorale, Symphony of the Vines, Opera SLO, and Canzona Women’s Chorus.
She has sung with touring performers such as Andrea Bocelli, M83, Biffy Clyro, in addition to performing with "The Legend of Zelda: Live!" tour company in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Chester received her BA degree in Music education, choral/voice emphasis, from California State University, Fullerton.
Alex Koppel will be the collaborative pianist for the recital. He is the current director of music at Kirby School in Santa Cruz. Koppel also is the music director for Christian Youth Theater and is a teaching associate at San Jose State University.
The recital will feature a variety of classical and folk songs. A reception will follow in the church’s Turnbull Hall.