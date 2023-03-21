Photographer Sally Seymour is guest speaker at the Napa Valley Photographic Society meeting on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St. in the Oak Room.

Sally Seymour and Jim McIntosh of Seymour and McIntosh specialize in landscape and "street" images, both local and foreign, as well as fine art studies of details in nature, still life and architectural photography. At the March meeting Seymour will discuss her approach to photographing companion animals.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Both Seymour and McIntosh are transplants from the East Coast, but Napa County has been their home for 30 years and the region's many personalities (both flora and fauna) serve as the inspiration for much of their work.

In 2012, they participated in the Memory Bank portrait project at the Napa Valley Museum honoring Napa County old-timers, and in 2021 their images were part of the "Everyday Heroes" portrait show at St. Supéry Winery. They are also ardent supporters of Jameson Humane, the Humane Society Napa County, We Care Animal Rescue and Sunrise Horse Rescue, where they volunteer to photograph the four-footed clients to help them find loving homes.

In another life, Seymour worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as Public Affairs Director in the San Francisco regional office. McIntosh practiced law before shifting to full-time photography.

The Seymour-McIntosh Napa landscapes can be seen locally at Milliken Creek Inn and the Hotel Yountville. To view other examples of their work, visit www.seymourandmcintosh.com

Napa Valley Photographic Society (NVPS) promotes the art and science of photography, providing education, image appreciation, inspiration, exchange of technologies. Most months they invite guest speakers to evaluate their images. Guests are welcome to attend. Check the website for more information http://www.napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.

Art Association Napa Valley hosts an open house

Art Association Napa Valley celebrates its 75th anniversary with a community open house on Friday to Sunday, March 24 to 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Art Center, 1520 Behrens St., Napa.

Meet artists and enjoy an art show accompanied by refreshments.

AANV provides funding, advocacy, marketing and exhibition opportunities for local artists and provides scholarships for students. It presents the annual Open Studios Napa Valley art tour and maintains the Art Gallery Napa Valley in downtown Napa and its new Clay and Glass Center at the Art Center.

Visit the website at www.artnv.org to learn more.

Friends of Napa Library book sale

Friends of the Napa Library's quarterly book sale at the Napa Main Library continues this week through Sunday, March 26.

Hours are Thursday, March 20 to 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday is half-price sale, and Saturday is bag day when you can fill a bag of books for $5. On Sunday, you can fill two bags for $5. Sunday hours are 1 to 4 p.m.

Students can choose up to three free books each day they come to the sale. Learn more at www.folnapa.org, 707-253-4614, info@folnapa.org.

Napa Main Library is at 680 Coombs St., Napa.

Open studio at Gordon Huether Studio

Gordon Huether Studio is holding an open studio on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's an opportunity to learning about new installations and view fine art pieces.

Bougetz Cellars will be offering wine tastings.

Gordon Huether Studio is at 1821 Monticello Road, Napa. Info, gordonhuether.com.

‘Editing: Not with an Ax but a Trowel’

Napa Valley Writers presents “Editing: Not with an Ax but a Trowel,” a workshop with weekly San Francisco Chronicle columnist Kevin Fisher-Paulson on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Napa Valley College in Community Room #1731.

The cost is $45 for members of the CWC, $55 for non-members, $25 for students. Space is limited. For more information or to register, write to lenorehirsch@att.net.

Napa Valley Writers is part of California Writers Club. Info, napavalleywriters.online.

Photos: Napa students go from the classroom to the clay room