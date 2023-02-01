Art Notes: Coming up in February in Napa Valley

'The Last Romance'

Upstage Napa Valley presents a play-read of "The Last Romance" by Joe DiPietro on Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Helena Public Library.

Directed by Sharie Renault, "The Last Romance" is about love in the twilight years and the enduring possibility to feel young and romantic in a relationship.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

For nearly four decades, Renault has turned members of the community into full-fledged actors. She’s cast four community actors for this performance: Bruce Miroglio plays Ralph Bellini; Antonia Allegra is Rose Tagliatelle; Mara Mcgrath is Carol Reynolds, and Russ Kladko plays the Opera Singer, who appears at various times to sing arias from "Don Giovanni," "Falstaff," "Cosi Fan Tutte" "Herodiade" and "Pagliacci." Fladko performs with the Verismo Opera in Vallejo Company.

Renault predicts the audience "will find the play very entertaining with Bruce and Antonia speaking with well-executed Italian accents and Italian opera arias performed by Russ, who plays Ralph Bellini as a young man."

Miroglio, who also starred in Joe DiPietro’s play “Clever Little Lies” summarizes, “This heart-warming play has elements that we don’t celebrate enough — the love of family, the beauties of the Italian culture, and the importance of romance, even as we age.”

Upstage Napa Valley volunteers will welcome guests with wine and cheese at 5 p.m. A $15 donation is greatly appreciated. The play is sponsored by El Bonita Hotel of St Helena. The St. Helena Public Library is at 1492 Library Lane.

'Erasing My Father'

Napa Valley Writers will host Maureen Langan, a standup comic, writer and talk show host, at their Feb. 8 meeting. Langan, whose rants on life’s absurdities make her a hit from the U.S. to South Africa, will talk about “Erasing My Father: Political Correctness on the Stage and on the Page.”

She will use her solo show, "Daughter of a Garbageman," to launch a discussion of political correctness on the stage and on the page, asking if there is a higher good and purpose to these works, other than the reaction of an audience. Given today’s hypersensitive, politically correct culture, how does she truthfully portray the language, views and character of her father, born in the South Bronx in 1937? How does she handle the repercussions?

Langan performed on Broadway and opened shows for well-known comics. As a TV broadcaster for Bloomberg, her most memorable moments were interviewing Joan Rivers and George Carlin. She can be heard on KGO News Talk Radio.

Amber Starfire will be February’s member reader. Amber is the author of two memoirs, "Accidental Jesus Freak" and "Not the Mother I Remember," as well as several books on journaling, including "Journaling for Dummies," released in November 2022.

Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, holds meetings at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. The cost is $5 for members, $7 for non-members and free for students with ID. For more information, contact lenorehirsch@att.net or see napavalleywriters.online.

Singing under the full moon

"It's a Grand Nigh for Singing" at Jarvis Conservatory takes place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. with three artists from previous concerts returning and one new performer, a mainstay from the Bay Area opera and theater making his Jarvis debut.

Rachel Deatherage delayed her return to Europe to sing an aria from Rossini's "Cenerentola" (his version of “Cinderella”), as well as one from Jake Heggie's "Dead Man Walking."

Paradise resident Jacques Williams will present songs by Gustav Mahler, Maurice Ravel and local composer, Kurt Erickson.

Courtney Daniels, of Woodland, will return to the Jarvis stage with arias from Puccini's "La Rondine," and Gounod's "Faust," and two art songs by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Making his first appearance in the Jarvis series is tenor Michael Mendelsohn, who will perform “unusually honest” material from mid-century Britain and from 1930's Hollywood, along with “Somewhere” from Leonard Bernstein's "West Side Story."

Music director and pianist Frank Johnson will accompany the singers, and accordionist Sheri Mignano Crawford will keep the lobby lively before the concert and during the complimentary wine and tapas intermission.

Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.

Art in the Library

Artists Zoe Ani and Nick Maltagliati are exhibiting their work during February at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St. The reception and art talk is on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

This collection of work is a collaborative project. Through a conversation between their distinct abstract languages, Ani and Maltagliati composed 10 landscapes utilizing movement and color to bring to light the human connection to land and the various stages and obstacles to get food to our tables.

The work is a bright illustration of where our food comes from, the exploration of the landscapes and the dynamics that affect the crops and thus affect us all. They hope to cast light on those doing the work in all conditions to harvest our food. All panels were handmade and painted with watercolor and gouache.

'It’s Broadway Today!'

Sing Napa Valley presents a salon performance titled 'It’s Broadway Today!' on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church Gym at 1333 Third St., across from the Uptown Theater in Napa.

The program includes music from Broadway musicals, spanning from the 1940s through the 2020s.

Featured performers include Mary Ellen Ziegler, Karen Scriven, Toni Chiapetta, Ben Covone, Chad Williams, Karen Brocker, Bright Eastman, Karen Frost, Eva Facey, Ainsley McNicoll, and Ingrid McNicoll, among others. Pianist Ellen Patterson will accompany the soloists and ensembles.

Tickets for "It’s Broadway Today!" are $25 and can be obtained online at singnapavalley.org; by texting Napa to 41444; by mail (Sing Napa Valley, PO Box 2774, Napa, CA 94558); or at the door the day of the concert.

Proceeds benefit Sing Napa Valley, an auditioned intergenerational community chorus that was founded in 1963 as Napa Valley Choral Society.

AAUW Authors Forum 2023

Margo Candela and Vanessa Hua are the featured authors for the 2023 Authors Forum, a literary fundraising event to be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. by the Napa County American Association of University Women. They will be interviewed by Naomi Chamblin of Napa Bookmine.

Candela, the author of "The Neapolitan Sisters," was first in her family to graduate from college. Her poignant novel of three sisters was named by Today.com as one of its Most Anticipated Latinx Books of 2022. Vanessa Hua, author of "Forbidden City," is an award-winning novelist and columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle. Her epic work of historical fiction takes readers to Beijing during the cultural revolution, seen through the eyes of a young woman.

Tickets are $40. All proceeds will fund scholarships for Napa County women and girls offered by the Napa County AAUW Scholarship Foundation. Buy tickets through Eventbrite at bit.ly/AuthorsForum2023 or by going to Eventbrite.com and searching for Napa Authors Forum 2023. Join in person or attend the Authors Forum on Zoom.

Books will be available for purchase at the event. Napa Bookmine will be donating a portion of the sales to the scholarship foundation.

PHOTOS: Napa's Lighted Art Festival begins Lighted Art Festival 2 Lighted Art Festival 1 Lighted Art Festival 3 Lighted Art Festival 4 Lighted Art Festival 5 Lighted Art Festival 6 Lighted Art Festival 7 Lighted Art Festival 8 Lighted Art Festival 9 Lighted Art Festival 10 Lighted Art Festival 11 Lighted Art Festival 12 Lighted Art Festival 13 Lighted Art Festival 14 Lighted Art Festival 15 Lighted Art Festival 16