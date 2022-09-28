Art Notes: Coming up in October in Napa Valley

International art films at Jarvis

The Jarvis Classical Arts Film Festival, a screening three blocks of 11 international films, takes place Oct. 7 and 8 at the Jarvis Conservatory in Napa.

Block One on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. will present "Face to Face: Forgotten Voices Heard," "Musart," and "Crazy Days: Or Making An Opera In Pandemic Times."

Produced by Music Kitchen - Food for the Soul, which brings classical music to those experiencing homelessness, "Forgotten Voices" is a song cycle that sets concert feedback comments of shelter clients over 15 years to music by 15 award-winning composers. It received its world premiere at Carnegie Hall.

In "Musart," musician and painter, Randall Vemer, reveals what happened when his ability to play his beloved viola was taken away. The 12-minute biographical documentary is filled with portraits of the people and instruments that have surrounded him throughout his life, and with a hauntingly lovely music is scored and timed, not only to enhance the viewer's enjoyment of Vemer's classical style images but also to point out which instrument is highlighted in his paintings.

"Crazy Days" is a film about the resilience and ingenuity Dutch National Opera when, in October 2020, the Opera House had to close down due to new COVID regulations. An international cast in Amsterdam for the final rehearsals of Mozart's "Le Nozze di Figaro" faced the question: What is an opera without an audience?

Crazy Days is a documentary film that changes in appearance, changes its face, like the characters in Using the dramatic emotions of opera, and making parallels between reality and Le Nozze di Figaro, the film shows the importance of creating art, even in these crazy pandemic times.

Block 2, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8, includes "Where The Winds Die," "Herbarium," "Full Fathom Five," "The Scottish Play," "Opus 1," "It's Too Loud," and "Cracked."

Block 3 at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 is "Creativity," directed and produced by Andrew Winegarner and including interviews with leading creativity researchers and famous creatives exploring what creativity is, where it comes from, and how it can help us.

Tickets are $20 for each block. Viewers can save 20% with the festival pass.

There will be a reception at intermission and discussions with filmmakers after the screenings. Live music by The Napa Youth Chamber Ensemble and selected artwork of Randall Vemer (MusArt) will be on display with interactive audio during the reception.

Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.

Tim McGraw and Guy Fieri headline Wine Country Weekend

YOUNTVILLE -- Grammy award-winning singer and actor Tim McGraw has partnered with chef Guy Fieri for Wine Country Weekend, a multi-day event to raise funds for brain health and wellness on October 21 and 22.

Created in association with The Guy Fieri Foundation, The Neighbor’s Keeper Advised Fund, and The Tug McGraw Foundation, McGraw and Fieri hope the event raises awareness and support for veterans, first-responders, and healthcare providers.

Wine Country Weekend kicks off on Oct 21, with "Cabs, Culinary and Country’" at Silver Oak Wine Cellars in Oakville, with food by Fieri, an auction, and a performance by McGraw. The night will also feature The Silverado Pickups, a wine-country all-star band whose members include David Duncan of Silver Oak and Twomey Cellars, Jeff Gargiulo of Gargiulo Vineyards, Shane Soldinger with Silver Trident Winery and Dan Zepponi of Cuvaison.

On Oct 22, Fieri will prepare a barbecue feast to honor the residents of Yountville Veterans Home, the healthcare providers, and the firs- responders of the community. The day will also include the inaugural Game for Heroes, where McGraw and Fieri will trade in their cowboy boots and chef coats to compete in softball game. Both teams will be composed of first-responders, veterans, healthcare professionals and sponsors.

"Veterans, first-responders, and healthcare professionals are facing significant stressors, burdens, and mental health challenges as a result of their work. We cannot afford the cost of failing them," said McGraw, who has continued to contribute to his father’s foundation since Tug McGraw's passing in 2004. “Guy and I are going to have a lot of fun working together in honor of some of our country’s most important heroes.”

Tickets and sponsorships are now on sale, and the Foundations are making a limited number of VIP tickets and game positions available to the public. Individual tickets begin at $50. To purchase tickets, learn about sponsorship opportunities, or for more information, please visit www.winecountryweekend.org.

All proceeds will benefit The Guy Fieri Foundation, The Neighbor’s Keeper Advised Fund, and The Tug McGraw Foundation, to further their work with our nation's heroes and vulnerable populations.

A Halloween Soiree

The Napa County Historical Society (NCHS) announces the inaugural Halloween Soiree, to be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Goodman Library at 1219 First St., Napa. Gather at the “Haunted” Goodman Library for an evening of entertainment, refreshments, music and revelry.

“Each year we go all out decorating the Goodman Library for Napa’s Hometown Halloween Spooktacular for the kids,” said Executive Director Sheli Smith. “We thought, since we’ve gone to all that work, we should carry on the theme and have some fun for adults!”

The Halloween Soiree features wine from partners Brendel Wines and Mia Carta, with small bites created by local restaurants. Music will be provided and dancing is encouraged.

A welcome glass of wine is included courtesy of Brendel Wine, and wines will be sold by the glass at Mia Carta, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit NCHS. Costumes encouraged. Prizes will be awarded for the most original and extravagant costumes, and other spooky surprises await.

The Halloween Soiree will benefit the historical society and its mission to discover and keep history alive through exhibits, lectures, and events, as well as research, publications, and educational activities.

Tickets for the Halloween Soiree are $50 per person. For tickets and more information, visit napahistory.org/event/halloween-soiree.