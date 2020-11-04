Art Notes: di Rosa reopens for outdoor walks

The results of writing can be weird, captivating or dull. How do you introduce characters, write descriptive paragraphs, spin dialogue, and identify and destroy “crutch” words? Reid maintains it’s easy to “get readers to gobble up your words,” once you know the sink-holes to avoid. The author of two novels and winner of the Jack London Award, Reid has published stories, memoirs, essays and poems and is a past president of Redwood Writers. Her website is LindaLoveandReid.com.

The November member reader is Michael Wycombe. Raised in England, Wycombe trained as a scientist before emigrating to the U.S. to pursue a career in computers and technology. After several startups, NS senior and executive management positions, he quit the rat race and moved to Napa to pursue his writing goals. Wycombe is one of NVW’s webmasters. Previously, he was a board member and served as secretary.

The fee for the meeting is $5 plus a small PayPal fee. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lPzoJVtUQZyGVoVIeUZ_0g.

Napa Valley Writers will hold a Virtual Open Mic on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. Members and non-members may sign up to read The first 15 people to sign up before the event may read their original work for five minutes maximum.

To sign up as a reader or to receive a link to the event, contact Sarita Lopez: lopezs10@live.com.