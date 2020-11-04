Art Notes: di Rosa reopens for outdoor walks

Napa’s di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is reopening on Nov. 7 for outdoor walks for visitors to explore, picnic or relax in a quiet nook with a good book. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can walk a two-mile loop through the property, viewing the outdoor sculptures, birdwatching or simply experiencing the natural beauty of di Rosa. Admission is $10, which is waived for members, first-responders and emergency workers.
They are not taking reservations. It is for walk-ins only.
The di Rosa staff asks that guests review their new health and safety guidelines at dirosaart.org/before-your-visit/. They have added plexiglass to their check-in counter, new signs throughout the grounds and hand-sanitizing stations. They have also increased cleaning and sanitizing procedures for high-touch surfaces and high-traffic areas. Staff and volunteers have been trained in social-distancing protocols and are required to wear masks at work.
Smoking, alcohol, fishing and pets (unless service animals) are not allowed. All trash and food items must be packed out. Food is not available for sale on site.
The galleries will remain closed until 2021.
Di Rosa is at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. For questions, call 707- 226-5991, ext. 24 or email visit@dirosaart.org.
Auction online at the Jessel Gallery
The Jessel Gallery’s November online auction supporting gallery artists features works by Fran Nielsen, a painter who also creates intricate, old-fashioned animals figurines.
“I am a self-taught, intuitive painter, and have displayed my art in the Sonoma County area for many years,” Nielsen said. “The figures have a sculpted animal head, and muslin human body that I have created start to finish, shaping their heads of polymer clay, and curing them in a small oven to porcelain hardness, then sewing all of their costumes. They take on a life of their own, as the costuming, usually 18th-century era, and props gives them a personality.”
She added, “My greatest enjoyment is to see a viewer of my art become moved in some way, drawn into the painting; or touched by the character of one of my figures.”
The animal works for sale include “Mouse in a Teacup,” “Mouse on a Seashell, “Cat with Umbrella,” and “Bear Hunter.” Also in the auction are two of Nielsen’s paintings, “Lady in Lace,” and “Child.”
Visit jesselgallery.com to view Nielsen’s art and place a bid.
Napa Valley Writers in November
Napa Valley Writers(NVW)hold their next virtual meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. The guest speaker is Linda Loveland Reid, who will discuss “Writing Outside the Box.”
The results of writing can be weird, captivating or dull. How do you introduce characters, write descriptive paragraphs, spin dialogue, and identify and destroy “crutch” words? Reid maintains it’s easy to “get readers to gobble up your words,” once you know the sink-holes to avoid. The author of two novels and winner of the Jack London Award, Reid has published stories, memoirs, essays and poems and is a past president of Redwood Writers. Her website is LindaLoveandReid.com.
The November member reader is Michael Wycombe. Raised in England, Wycombe trained as a scientist before emigrating to the U.S. to pursue a career in computers and technology. After several startups, NS senior and executive management positions, he quit the rat race and moved to Napa to pursue his writing goals. Wycombe is one of NVW’s webmasters. Previously, he was a board member and served as secretary.
The fee for the meeting is $5 plus a small PayPal fee. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lPzoJVtUQZyGVoVIeUZ_0g.
Napa Valley Writers will hold a Virtual Open Mic on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. Members and non-members may sign up to read The first 15 people to sign up before the event may read their original work for five minutes maximum.
To sign up as a reader or to receive a link to the event, contact Sarita Lopez: lopezs10@live.com.
