The inaugural CellarPass Music Series, scheduled for winter 2020 at three tasting lounges, begins on Jan. 17 at Trinitas Cellars at the Vista Collina Resort.
Dueling Pianos will perform at Trinitas, followed by shows on Feb. 21 at Handwritten Wines in Yountville, and on March 13 at Acumen Wines in Napa. All performances begin at 6 p.m.
Dating to the 1890s, Dueling Pianos started as a way for two musicians to stage a friendly battle. Today, Dueling Pianos invites the audience to request songs, from classic rock to R&B to today’s Top 40 hits.
Guests can tip the musicians to change the tune at any time in an interactive experience where the audience dictates the musical flow.
Each event accommodates 50-60 people. Wines by the glass will be offered along with hors d'oeuvres, and one-night special offers at each venue will also be available.
Tickets for these three evenings of fine wines, hors d'oeuvres and interactive entertainment are $30 per person, per event at cellarpass.com/music-series. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.