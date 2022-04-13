Art Notes: Easter in art

The Jarvis Conservatory presents "Easter in Art" on Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. as part of its Art Exhibition Documentary series.

Directed by Phil Grabsky. It is a stunning film on the death and resurrection of Jesus as interpreted by the greatest artists in history.

Shot on location in Israel, the United States and Europe, the film explores the different ways artists – including Caravaggio, Raphael, da Vinci, El Greco, Bosch, Rembrandt, Munch and Michelangelo have portrayed the Easter story through the ages. This "greatest story ever painted" reveals much about the history of civilization.

The Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. For tickets and more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.

New at the Yountville Art Gallery

Kali Zoe paintings and jewelry are on exhibit at Yountville Art Gallery at Community Center, 6516 Washington St., from April 14 to May 13.

Kali Zoe, which translates to “may your life be good” in Greek, is a Napa-based jewelry design and art studio run by sisters Callie and Arianna Spiros. Their work celebrates small moments of beauty in the natural world. The fine jewelry on display is created from recycled metals with diamonds and gemstones.

BottleRock Afterparties

BottleRock will have afterparties both in Blue Note and in the upstairs JaM Cellars Ballroom of the Napa Valley Opera House from May 26 to 29. EyeHeart and Blue Note host the late-night dance party featuring music by resident Eye Heart DJs.

Performers include Iration on May 26; The Wedding Band on May 27 (sold out); Churches on May 28 and Silversun Pickups on May 29.

The parties in JaM Cellars start after BottleRock ends at 10 p.m.

RSVP to get on the guestlist. Reserve a VIP table with bottle service and get guaranteed entry. Bottles start at $250. Email info@eyeheart.com for more information and to reserve.

More information is at www.bluenotenapa.com.

Inspire: a celebration of women in wine

Sculptor Mario Chiodo, in collaboration with Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, has announced the “Inspire: A Celebration of Women in Wine” to pay tribute to women's contributions to the wine industry.

Chiodo has been inspired to create this long-overdue monument on the theme of women’s contributions and achievements to the wine industry.

“The goal of my work is to create sculpture about courageous individuals who stood up to adversity and achieved success, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps,” said Chiodo. “The history of women entering the world of wine in Napa Valley is a rich and compelling story.”

At a recent reception, Chioda unveiled studies for monuments he and Dunbar hope to place at four locations in Napa Valley. They have formed an advisory committee (with women members). They announced that the first sculpture will be placed at Ceja Vineyards in the Carneros Appellation in honor of the winery's president Amelia Morán Ceja, the first Mexican-American woman elected president of a winery.

For more information, visit www.ChiodoArt.com.

Stevenson Poetry Night

The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum will host a Stevenson Poetry Night at 5:30 p.m. on April 21 at the St. Helena Library. Poets are invited to recite favorite works or original pieces, and Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon will present a reading. To sign up for a spot, go to stevensonmuseum.org by April 17.

The St. Helena Library is at 1492 Library Lane #1143.