Art Notes: Easter in art

The Jarvis Conservatory presents "Easter in Art" on Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. as part of its Art Exhibition Documentary series.
Directed by Phil Grabsky. It is a stunning film on the death and resurrection of Jesus as interpreted by the greatest artists in history.
Shot on location in Israel, the United States and Europe, the film explores the different ways artists – including Caravaggio, Raphael, da Vinci, El Greco, Bosch, Rembrandt, Munch and Michelangelo have portrayed the Easter story through the ages. This "greatest story ever painted" reveals much about the history of civilization.
The Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. For tickets and more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.
New at the Yountville Art Gallery
Kali Zoe paintings and jewelry are on exhibit at Yountville Art Gallery at Community Center, 6516 Washington St., from April 14 to May 13.
People are also reading…
Kali Zoe, which translates to “may your life be good” in Greek, is a Napa-based jewelry design and art studio run by sisters Callie and Arianna Spiros. Their work celebrates small moments of beauty in the natural world. The fine jewelry on display is created from recycled metals with diamonds and gemstones.
BottleRock Afterparties
BottleRock will have afterparties both in Blue Note and in the upstairs JaM Cellars Ballroom of the Napa Valley Opera House from May 26 to 29. EyeHeart and Blue Note host the late-night dance party featuring music by resident Eye Heart DJs.
Performers include Iration on May 26; The Wedding Band on May 27 (sold out); Churches on May 28 and Silversun Pickups on May 29.
The parties in JaM Cellars start after BottleRock ends at 10 p.m.
RSVP to get on the guestlist. Reserve a VIP table with bottle service and get guaranteed entry. Bottles start at $250. Email info@eyeheart.com for more information and to reserve.
More information is at www.bluenotenapa.com.
Inspire: a celebration of women in wine
Sculptor Mario Chiodo, in collaboration with Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, has announced the “Inspire: A Celebration of Women in Wine” to pay tribute to women's contributions to the wine industry.
Chiodo has been inspired to create this long-overdue monument on the theme of women’s contributions and achievements to the wine industry.
“The goal of my work is to create sculpture about courageous individuals who stood up to adversity and achieved success, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps,” said Chiodo. “The history of women entering the world of wine in Napa Valley is a rich and compelling story.”
At a recent reception, Chioda unveiled studies for monuments he and Dunbar hope to place at four locations in Napa Valley. They have formed an advisory committee (with women members). They announced that the first sculpture will be placed at Ceja Vineyards in the Carneros Appellation in honor of the winery's president Amelia Morán Ceja, the first Mexican-American woman elected president of a winery.
For more information, visit www.ChiodoArt.com.
Stevenson Poetry Night
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum will host a Stevenson Poetry Night at 5:30 p.m. on April 21 at the St. Helena Library. Poets are invited to recite favorite works or original pieces, and Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon will present a reading. To sign up for a spot, go to stevensonmuseum.org by April 17.
The St. Helena Library is at 1492 Library Lane #1143.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
This Napa man had made, and given away, up to 1,000 birdhouses — all for free.
A naturopathic doctor based in Napa faces up to two decades in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to allegations of faking COVID-19 vac…
Retail cannabis sales have arrived in Napa County.
A proposed Napa County Flood Control District dredging plan later this year will not use The Bowl, the site of a former homeless encampment cl…
A former Napa resident imprisoned for murdering his ex-girlfriend has had his parole recommendation overturned.
These Napa students took "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and turned it into a song about kindness.
Carefully-placed boulders in a Napa River stretch near St. Helena might mean more water for fish and other aquatic life during the dry summer months.
Most local homeowners, or would-be homeowners, know it’s a seller’s market out there. Multiple offers, tens of thousands of dollars over the a…
The state Fair Political Practices Commission will investigate citizen allegations that Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has a conflict …
Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, is leading the historic winery in to a new phase with a goal to establish it a…