Festival Napa Valley announced its 2019 officers and committee chairs elected at the Nov. 15 annual meeting of the board of directors.
Dr. Timothy Blackburn was re-elected as board chairman and, in a new appointment, Alpha Omega proprietor Robin Baggett was elected vice chair. Joining them on the executive committee are founding chair Darioush Khaledi, proprietor of Darioush, treasurer Steven Stull, founder and president of Advantage Capital Partners, and secretary Roger Walther, chairman of Tusker Corporation.
Frank Family Vineyards proprietors Leslie and Rich Frank were elected co-chairs of the 2019 Arts for All Gala, which raises funds for the festival’s programs and year-round arts education initiatives. Additional committee chairs include Swanson Family Estate proprietor W. Clarke Swanson (audit committee), Steven Stull (investment committee), Darioush Khaledi (nominating committee), and Roger Walther (governance committee).
The 14th season of Festival Napa Valley takes place July 12-21. View the full board roster at festivalnapavalley.org/about-us/board/.