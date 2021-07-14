 Skip to main content
Art Notes: Festival Napa Valley begins
Art Notes: Festival Napa Valley begins

Nia Franklin

Nia Imani Franklin, Festival Napa Valley's composer-in-residence, will present several world premieres at this year's Festival Napa Valley, as well as a performance in the Novack Concert for Kids. 

 Jessielyn Palumbo

Festival Napa Valley gets underway with its 15th anniversary season on July 16 and runs through July 20 with an all-outdoor program.

This year, the festival celebrated its return to live, in-person performances by offering $15 tickets for the shows. While many are sold out, it's worth checking the website to see what remains available.

The Festival is also presenting free concerts daily at 11 a.m. at the CIA at Copia in Napa. The Blackburn Music Academy will be joining the Frost School faculty and special guests for these chamber concerts. 

Festival Napa Valley's Blackburn Music Academy is an immersive summer festival conservatory for emerging professional musicians. 

Frost School at Festival Napa Valley is a multiyear partnership inaugurated in 2021 with the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, featuring Frost faculty and students playing a lead role in the Festival’s university-level educational, chamber music, and orchestral music programming.

The full program of performances, luncheons, and dinners can be found at festivalnapavalley.org.

Take a walk with Shakespeare at di Rosa
Take a walk with Shakespeare at di Rosa

The worlds of William Shakespeare and Rene di Rosa will meet July 15 to 17 when Shakespeare Napa Valley partners with the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art to present a "Shakespeare Summer Stroll."

