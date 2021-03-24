Art Notes: Festival Napa Valley plans for summer concerts

It’s open to young classical or chamber music instrumentalists in grades 10 to 12.

Due to Covid-19, this year the competition will be held online. Contestants are asked to fill out an online application at www.musicinthevineyards.org and upload their audition video to compete for the prizes. First place is $1,000; second place, $750 and third place, $500.

Accepted instruments include violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, bassoon, horn, trumpet, trombone, or piano.

The top three winners will perform in a recital on Saturday, July 31, as part of the 27th annual Music in the Vineyards festival season.

Cameo Cinema’s Science on Screen

The Cameo Cinema’s Science on Screen film programs, hosted by theater owner Cathy Buck are available online at www.cameocinema.com/on-demand. Tickets are $10.

“Human Nature,” streaming March 24 to March 27, includes a live-stream Q&A “Reading and Writing the Code of Life” on March 24 at 8 p.m.

The film looks at the pros and cons of a program called CRISPR, which offers unprecedented control over the basic building blocks of life. It opens the door to curing diseases, reshaping the biosphere and designing our own children. Every “oh wow” in “Human Nature” is matched by an “oh no” in this fascinating documentary.