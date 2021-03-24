Art Notes: Festival Napa Valley plans for summer concerts

Festival Napa Valley has announced that it will welcome back audiences for an all-outdoor celebration this summer, July 16 to 25.
The scheduled performers include Jennifer Hudson, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano and Roberto Bolle.
Some concerts will also be streamed to audiences locally and worldwide.
Tickets and passes go on sale April 8 at festivalnapavalley.org.
Meet the Makers
Meanwhile, Festival Napa Valley is presenting Meet the Makers online as part of the Spring Novack Concerts for Kids. The next episode with Tabea Debus and the Soundshapes Creative Team is March 25 at 11 a.m.
The team behind Soundshapes will talk about their cross-disciplinary collaboration in creating this exploratory music-art-game,
Co-commissioned by Festival Napa Valley, the audiovisual game blends contemporary classical music for solo recorder with analog artwork.
Find and play the Soundshapes game at soundshapes.co.uk. Watch at www.youtube.com.
Music in the Vineyards’ Youth Competition
The deadline to enter the sixth annual Music in the Vineyards Solo Instrumental Competition is Monday, April 12.
It’s open to young classical or chamber music instrumentalists in grades 10 to 12.
Due to Covid-19, this year the competition will be held online. Contestants are asked to fill out an online application at www.musicinthevineyards.org and upload their audition video to compete for the prizes. First place is $1,000; second place, $750 and third place, $500.
Accepted instruments include violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, bassoon, horn, trumpet, trombone, or piano.
The top three winners will perform in a recital on Saturday, July 31, as part of the 27th annual Music in the Vineyards festival season.
Cameo Cinema’s Science on Screen
The Cameo Cinema’s Science on Screen film programs, hosted by theater owner Cathy Buck are available online at www.cameocinema.com/on-demand. Tickets are $10.
“Human Nature,” streaming March 24 to March 27, includes a live-stream Q&A “Reading and Writing the Code of Life” on March 24 at 8 p.m.
The film looks at the pros and cons of a program called CRISPR, which offers unprecedented control over the basic building blocks of life. It opens the door to curing diseases, reshaping the biosphere and designing our own children. Every “oh wow” in “Human Nature” is matched by an “oh no” in this fascinating documentary.