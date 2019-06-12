Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents "Flamenco | Picasso," a musical evening from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, featuring guitarist Mark Taylor.
Tickets are $30 ($20 for members) and include wine from Gen7 Wines, light tapas, and museum admission plus a curated tour by the guest curator of the current show, "Picasso & the Masters of 20th Century Printmaking." Purchsse tickets at napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/flamenco-picasso-evening-flamenco-guitar/
"Picasso & the Masters of 20th Century Printmaking" runs through July 14 in the Main Gallery. A tour of this show with the guest curator is noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. The tour is free with museum admission.
Museum admission for this exhibition is $15 for adults (age 18-64); $7.50: for seniors (65 and older) and kids under 18. Admission is free for museum members, residents of the California Veterans Home and active duty military.
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville, at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville, is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. More information and advance purchase tickets are available at napavalleymuseum.org/picasso.