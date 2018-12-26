SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – The president of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, has awarded the Knight of the Order of the White Rose to Eric Nelson, CEO and executive director.
Nelson, the son of John and Harriet Nelson of Napa, was formerly director of the Napa Valley Museum.
“I’m humbled to be receiving this great honor from the president of Finland. It’s really a tribute to the entire community that has supported the new Nordic Museum and our mission,” said Nelson. “This honor really belongs to all of our volunteers, staff and donors who are so committed to sharing Finnish and broader Nordic culture with the Pacific Northwest and beyond.”
“As the head of the Nordic Museum, Eric Nelson has worked tirelessly to build bridges of understanding and cooperation between the United States and Finland, and the other Nordic countries,” said Consul General Stefan Lindström. “The Nordic Museum is located in Seattle, but it serves as a fantastic national and international hub for Nordic values, culture and ideas.”
“The Order of the White Rose of Finland recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exemplary service and commitment to Finland in the areas of cultural exchange, economic and social opportunity, and promoting Finnish values and traditions,” Lindström added. “Eric Nelson and the Nordic Museum certainly exemplify those values.”
Nelson has served as CEO and executive director of Seattle’s Nordic Museum since 2008.