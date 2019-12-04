The Yountville Chamber of Commerce and the town of Yountville present the classic "Home Alone," in a free screening at the Lincoln Theater on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m.
When his family accidentally leaves him behind when they leave on a family trip to Paris, 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) assumes his wish to have no family has come true. But his excitement sours when he realizes that two con men (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister residence, and that he alone must protect the family home.
Although the showing is free, you must reserve your seats online at lincolntheater.com.
Concession sales benefit the Yountville Little League.