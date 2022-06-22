Art Notes: Fuller, Greensill and 'The Look of Love' at Blue Note Napa

Blue Note Napa presents Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio for “The Look of Love” on Thursday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. They'll perform memorable songs from the 1960s made famous by artists such as Dionne Warwick, Brasil 66, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand and Dusty Springfield.

This special Blue Note evening of music is the closing event of Napa Pride, with opportunities to support the LGBTQ Connection Napa.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.

Tickets range from $15 to $30 and reservations can be made at www.bluenotenapa.com. Due to the intimate size of the club, advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Kellie Fuller isn't locked into a single genre or time frame; she performs popular standards from the Great American Songbook as well as hidden gems from the early 1900s to the 1980s, and adding in jazz, blues and R&B with her trademark humor, intimacy and energy.

Well-known in his role as musical director to acclaimed vocalist Wesla Whitfield with whom he recorded 20 albums, Mike Greensill has played for many venues and shows including Sedge Thomson’s weekly Public Radio West Coast Live, San Francisco’s The Rrazz Room and Society Café, and New York’s Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Room.

Bassist Ruth Davies, a Bay Area native, has performed, toured internationally and recorded with jazz and blues greats Charles Brown, Bonnie Raitt, Etta Jones, Elvis Costello, Maria Muldaur, John Lee Hooker and many others.

Drummer Mark Lee has a wealth of experience performing on the San Francisco Bay Area instrumental music and musical theater scene. He has backed vocalists including Ernestine Anderson, Freda Payne, Charles Brown, Stephanie Powers and The Pointer Sisters.

Blue Note Napa is at 1030 Main St., Napa, on the ground floor of the Napa Valley Opera House. For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com or kelliefuller.com.

A third day added to the Jazz Festival

The new Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley sold out so swiftly, it has added has added a third day of programming on Friday, July 29.

Performers include Dinner Party, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, Kamasi Washington, Madlib, Chris Dave and The Drumheadz, Kenny Garrett, Alex Isley, Domi and JD Beck, Kiefer and Amber (of Moonchild), Marcus Strickland Twi-Life and DJ Jahi Sundance.

The festival takes place at the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena from July 29 to 31.

Tickets for Friday start at $225 for general admission and $450 for VIP.

Visit bluenotejazzfestival.com for details.

Valley of the Moon Music Festival

The Valley of the Moon Music Festival presents its eighth season, "Fantastic Universe: Music of the Natural World," July 16-31. It includes nine chamber and vocal music programs from the 18th and 19th centuries, inspired by the natural world and performed on instruments built when the music was composed.

It includes a children’s concert, and the annual Blattner Lecture Series, giving historical and social context to this season’s music.

In addition to the usual performances at the Hanna Boys Center Auditorium, the new Music Alfresco series takes place in outdoor settings in Sonoma Valley.

For more information or to purchase tickets for this season’s festival, visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.