Art Notes: 'Incorrect Museum: Redux" opens at di Rosa

"The Incorrect Museum: REDUX," an expanded and reconfigured showcase of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art’s permanent collection, re-opens on May 13.

The exhibition features work by many of the Bay Area’s important artists, from figurative painters like Joan Brown and Nathan Oliveira, to beat and funk artists including Bruce Conner, Deborah Remington and William T. Wiley.

“Visitors to The Incorrect Museum: REDUX will be surprised and delighted by the whimsical humor and political gravitas of the works on display, which are especially relevant in today’s world,” said Kate Eilertsen, executive director and the exhibition’s curator. “Our collection, perhaps the finest collection of art from Northern California, is truly the heart and soul of di Rosa, and we relish the opportunity to share it with a new generation of museum-goers.”

Di Rosa will be commemorating its 25th anniversary all year long with a series of special events ranging from artist talks and films to concerts and theatrical performances.

On May 14, patrons are invited to attend Director Keynotes with Eilertsen on the anniversary of Rene di Rosa’s birthday.

On Dec. 3, the festivities will culminate with a 25th-anniversary Celebration Gala honoring Eleanor Coppola and Lynn Hershman Leeson for their extraordinary lives in the arts. A complete listing of 25th-anniversary events can be found on the 25th-anniversary webpage.

Di Rosa’s 217 acres provide a spectacular setting for the organization’s collection of approximately 1,600 artworks, one of the leading collections of art produced in Northern California since 1960.

“Rene wasn’t afraid to take risks with his support of young, provocative artists who are now international art world icons,” Eilertsen said. Going forward, “these artists will continue to give us the ability to understand the world in new and profound ways.”

“Rene and Veronica di Rosa gave our community a legendary gift when they not only supported artists from the Bay Area but also a beautiful art park for hikes, picnics, bird watching and watching the sunset,” said Liz Dietz, co-president of the di Rosa board of directors. “We are excited about celebrating the past and planning for the future.”

For more information, visit dirosaart.org.

Awards for Lucky Penny

Lucky Penny Productions was honored with four awards for theaters with 100 seats or fewer in the 45th annual San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards presented on April 30. This year’s awards were the first since the pandemic began and encompassed productions mounted in the first quarter of 2020 and the last half of 2021.

Co-founder and artistic director Taylor Bartolucci received two awards for Principal Performance in a Musical for her role as Ursula in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” and for choreography for “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol.” Rob Broadhurst was recognized for Original Music, and Daniela Innocenti Beem for Featured Performance in a Musical, both for “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol.”

Lucky Penny is now in rehearsal for their closing show of the current season “Bright Star,” which will be presented May 27 to June 12. The 2022-23 season will begin in September 2022. Learn more about Lucky Penny at www.luckypennynapa.com. Contact Lucky Penny at 707-266-6305 or email info@luckypennynapa.com.

It's 'A Grand Night,' coming up

The Jarvis Conservatory presents its monthly series, "It's a Grand Night for Singing," with music director, host and pianist, Frank Johnson, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Tickets are $20

Eight singers — and one violinist — are coming from as far away as Redwood City, Chico, and even England to present a tribute to Mothers Day with music from opera to American musicals.

Melody King will sing music by Puccini, Sondheim, and Jeff Blumenkrantz; Michelle Cipollone will sing selections from "The Marriage of Figaro" and"She Loves Me." Roman Chavez of Napa and Jacques Williams of Chico. will perform songs by Marcello, Schubert, Debussy and Vaughan Williams. Daniella Caveney will sing "Casta Diva" from "Norma," and, with violinist Caleb Forschen, Handel's "Let the Bright Seraphim."

Francesca Santamaria will perform two songs of classic American musical theater, and, in cooperation with San Francisco's Pocket Opera, Leslie Sandefur and Justin Brunette will perform Wagner, Tchaikovsky and Jerome Kern.

Complimentary wine and tapas will be served at intermission, and accordionist, Sheri Mignano Crawford provides pre-concert and intermission music.

Patrons with valid ID and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 do not have to wear a face mask. Patrons without proof of vaccination must wear face masks at all times. All performers will be tested for COVID tested upon arrival to the theater.

The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.

For more information, visit the It's a Grand Night for Singing webpage on the Jarvis Conservatory website.

Integrating nature into your writing

Napa Valley Writers will host David George, a UC-certified Master Gardener, published writer, and past president of the California Writers Club at their meeting on May 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

From a brief mention of rain to complete world-building, the discussion will compare examples of writing with and without nature’s details, and how including them brightens your writing.

George writes a monthly gardening column, “Naked Gardener of Contra Costa,” for The Diablo Gazette, (yes, it’s a metaphor.) His debut book, “Granddad’s Garden – Stories of the Natural World,” is a children’s book for all reading ages.

Visit his website: www.granddadsgarden.com

Cynthia Barthelemy will be May’s member reader.

Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, holds meetings at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists. The cost is $5 for members, $7 for non-members and free for students with ID. Meetings are always open to the public. For more information, contact lopezs10@live.com or see napavalleywriters.net.