The Casa Grande Chamber Singers will open the Holiday Concert of Jarvis Conservatory’s It’s a Grand Night for Singers on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.
This 21-person musical group of selected singers from Casa Grande High School in Petaluma will sing “Il est bel et bon,” from the Renaissance French composer Pierre Passereau, which features singers imitating the clucking of chickens.
The Casa Grande Chamber Singers is conducted by Sadie Sonntag, who will present two solos herself, “Strike the viol” by Henry Purcell and Franz Schubert’s homage to the power and solace of music, “An die Muzik.”
Spanning five centuries of music, the program will also feature Stephen Williams singing “Total Eclipse” from Handel’s Samson and “On the Street Where You Live” from "My Fair Lady."
Daniella Caveney will present two arias in the soprano repertoire, “Marietta’s Lied” from Korngold’s Die Tote Stadt and “Ebben?” from Catalani’s La Wally.
Carlet Langford will offer “Pallida” from Boito’s opera Mephistofele and “Stay With Me,” from Stephen Sondheim’s 'Into The Woods.'
You have free articles remaining.
Charles “Carlo” Solivan will complete the program with two contemporary Italian songs, “A Time For Us,” Nina Rota’s theme from the movie Romeo & Juliet, and Berlincioni’s “Mi manchi,” recorded and made famous in a duet by Andrea Bocelli and Kenny G.
This special evening will conclude with an audience sing-along of much-loved holiday songs and carols. Accordionist Sheri Mignano will provide musical entertainment before the program and during intermission.
Music Director Richard B. Evans will host the evening and accompany the singers on the grand piano in the Jarvis Conservatory theater.
Tickets are $20 at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30.
Complimentary wine and tapas are served at intermission
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For information, visit jarvisconservatory.com or call 255-5445.