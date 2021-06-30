Art Notes: Jarvis Conservatory reopens

Founded by sixth-generation vintner Jeff Bundschu and musician Eric D. Johnson in 2009, the festival is known for its impressive indie-folk music line ups, intimate size, family-friendly atmosphere, and food from local purveyors paired with estate-grown wines.

More information at sonoma.huichica.com or connect via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Sunset Cinema returns

Cinema Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Film Festival in conjunction with Cameo Cinema bring back the outdoor Sunset Cinema film series with Pixar’s “Soul” on July 9 and Apple Original Film “CODA” on Aug. 6. The screenings, which start at dusk, take place on the lawn of the Charles Krug Winery.

In “Soul,” a middle-school band teacher makes one misstep that takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before, a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth.