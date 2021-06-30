Art Notes: Jarvis Conservatory reopens

The Jarvis Conservatory brings back its International Film Series when it reopens on July 17 with a screening of "See You Up There"("Au revoir là-haut").
A French drama, written and directed by and starring Albert Dupontel. Winner of five César Awards. It was adapted from the 2013 novel "The Great Swindle" by Pierre Lemaitre.
In November 1918, as World War I finally comes to an end, a blood-thirsty captain Pradelle orders one last charge into the battleground that inextricably binds the lives of two infantry soldiers, Albert Maillard and Edouard Péricourt. Presumed dead, the two loyal companions concoct a daring plan -- or a shameless scam -- to get their hands on easy money in post-war Paris as Pradelle cashes in on war casualties.
The trailer is at youtu.be/WMTyn_fKjCM. Showtimes are at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Ahead are more films in July and August as well as the Classical Arts Film Festival.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For information visit jarvisconservatory.com.
Music at Gundlach Bundschu
Two-day passes are on sale now for the Huichica Music Festival taking place on Oct. 15 and 16 at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma.
Founded by sixth-generation vintner Jeff Bundschu and musician Eric D. Johnson in 2009, the festival is known for its impressive indie-folk music line ups, intimate size, family-friendly atmosphere, and food from local purveyors paired with estate-grown wines.
More information at sonoma.huichica.com or connect via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Sunset Cinema returns
Cinema Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Film Festival in conjunction with Cameo Cinema bring back the outdoor Sunset Cinema film series with Pixar’s “Soul” on July 9 and Apple Original Film “CODA” on Aug. 6. The screenings, which start at dusk, take place on the lawn of the Charles Krug Winery.
In “Soul,” a middle-school band teacher makes one misstep that takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before, a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth.
In “CODA,” 17-year-old Ruby is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother. Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
Tickets for the screenings are $10 per person and guests are asked to bring blankets to sit on the lawn. Charles Krug Winery is at 2800 Main Street, St. Helena.
Tickets for the two events can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/sunset-cinema.
For more information visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.
Live in the Vineyard Goes Country
Live In The Vineyard Goes Country, taking place Nov. 2 to 4 in Napa Valley, will feature a headline performance at the Lincoln Theater on Nov. 3 by the Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band. Other performers include Chris Janson, Cole Swindell, Tenille Arts, Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Priscilla Block, Parker McCollum, Matt Stell, and Tenille Townes.
In-person attendance at Live In The Vineyard Goes Country in 2021 is only open to invited guests; however, a national radio promotion will allow some fans to win access to a virtual package. More information on how to enter is at liveinthevineyardgoescountry.com.
