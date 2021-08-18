Art Notes: Jarvis Conservatory's Classical Art Film Festival opens

The 2021 Classical Arts Film Festival at Jarvis Conservatory in Napa takes place Aug. 26-28.
The fifth annual celebration of international classical arts in film will be presented in four blocks over three days. Tickets are $15 per block with a 20% savings for the purchase of a festival pass.
Block One on at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 includes "All the World's a Stage," "Lucky Mud," "The Escape," "The Stag Hunt," and "Behind The Strings."
Block two (124 minutes) at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 includes "Carving The Divine," "Playing With Fire," and "Jeannette Sorrell and the Mysteries of Conducting."
Block Three, (103 minutes) at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, includes "The Color Blind Artist," "Metaphorms," "Stout Hearted" and "George Stout And The Guardians Of Art."
Block Four (102 minutes) at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 includes "Covid Bach," "The Secret Walls," "Nela," "Anacronte," "The Piano Teacher," "Adrianne Gonzalez: Lyrical Painter," "Rumspringawakening," "Joyfully," "The Stop," "Confessions of a Whittler" and "The Reckoning of Darkness."
For details on the selections, visit Jarvisconservatory.com. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.
Guitars for students
The Bob St. Laurent Golf Tournament, held last June, raised funds to deliver 31 guitars to Napa High School's music program on Aug. 10.
St. Laurent said his event is “less about the golf score and more about the fun. It’s friends coming together to have a good time and do great things for the community.”
St. Laurent, who founded the event "to put guitars in the hands of the kids who need them most," worked with Katie Hamilton Shaffer of Feast it Forward in Napa. The goal, he said is "to fill Napa and Vintage High music programs with everything they need to keep music alive in the classroom. From guitars, to strings and keys, we are making tomorrow's musicians today!”
In addition to Gibson Gives, supporters of the event included Price Simms Family Dealerships, O.C. Jones & Sons, Myles Davis Electric, California Highway Patrol, Cartons & Crates, Modern Renovations, Elizabeth Champion Real Estate Agent, Padis Jewelry, CEG and Community Partner RSA+.
A 'Multicultural Passion For Fashion Show'
Now in its 10th year, the “Multicultural Passion For Fashion Show” will once again celebrate diversity and unity on Saturday in Vallejo.
At this multi-generational event, models of all ages, from young children to seniors, will display fashions representing many of the cultures and ethnicities in the Bay Area. There will also be local artists’ exhibits.
Ra’Shay Garrett and Lucy Marte created the first “Passion For Fashion Show” in 2011, initially for children and teens, to help them build confidence and self esteem. The inspiration for the show came when Ra’Shay was teaching at a summer camp. “I asked the kids what careers interested them,” she said, “and most of them named fashion."
Ra’Shay and Marte, a local teacher, recognized the potential for the show to promote multiculturalism. “We realized the importance of a fashion show in bringing people in the community together, combining diversity with unity," Marte said. "The diversity is in the variety of costumes from different cultures. The unity is bringing people from all these different cultures together at one event.”
One model will be school teacher, Quy Le, who will “promote the symbol of beauty and elegance which lies in my national Vietnamese costume, Ao Dai. But I will also have the opportunity to get to know other cultures’ costumes."
Sponsored by the Filipino Community Of Solano County (FCSC), it takes place place at the FCSC Center, 611 Amador St., Vallejo, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. For tickets and information, call (510)334-3534.
