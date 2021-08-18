Art Notes: Jarvis Conservatory's Classical Art Film Festival opens

St. Laurent said his event is “less about the golf score and more about the fun. It’s friends coming together to have a good time and do great things for the community.”

St. Laurent, who founded the event "to put guitars in the hands of the kids who need them most," worked with Katie Hamilton Shaffer of Feast it Forward in Napa. The goal, he said is "to fill Napa and Vintage High music programs with everything they need to keep music alive in the classroom. From guitars, to strings and keys, we are making tomorrow's musicians today!”

In addition to Gibson Gives, supporters of the event included Price Simms Family Dealerships, O.C. Jones & Sons, Myles Davis Electric, California Highway Patrol, Cartons & Crates, Modern Renovations, Elizabeth Champion Real Estate Agent, Padis Jewelry, CEG and Community Partner RSA+.

A 'Multicultural Passion For Fashion Show'

Now in its 10th year, the “Multicultural Passion For Fashion Show” will once again celebrate diversity and unity on Saturday in Vallejo.

At this multi-generational event, models of all ages, from young children to seniors, will display fashions representing many of the cultures and ethnicities in the Bay Area. There will also be local artists’ exhibits.