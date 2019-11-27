Jarvis Conservatory’s Opera Film series will show Gaetano Donizetti’s masterpiece "Don Pasquale," at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
From the Paris National Opera bass Michele Pertusi sings the title role, joined by tenor Lawrence Brownlee.
“Foolish indeed is he who marries in old age.” Don Pasquale" ends with a wise dictum, not lacking in irony, that sums up the disappointments of its hero, a rich bachelor keen to marry, who is deceived by his nephew Ernesto and his young bride-to-be Norina.
Tickets are $20. Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For details, call 255-5445 or visit jarvisconservatory.com.