{{featured_button_text}}

Jarvis Conservatory’s Opera Film series will show Gaetano Donizetti’s masterpiece "Don Pasquale," at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.

From the Paris National Opera bass Michele Pertusi sings the title role, joined by tenor Lawrence Brownlee. 

“Foolish indeed is he who marries in old age.”  Don Pasquale" ends with a wise dictum, not lacking in irony, that sums up the disappointments of its hero, a rich bachelor keen to marry, who is deceived by his nephew Ernesto and his young bride-to-be Norina.

Tickets are $20. Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For details, call 255-5445 or visit jarvisconservatory.com.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0