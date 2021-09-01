Art Notes: Live events in Napa Valley and beyond

Live theater returns to Lucky Penny
An innovative staging of the popular “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” opens Friday, Sept. 10, for a three-weekend run at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center.
Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story and the animated musical film, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” features all the great music of Alan Mencken. Lucky Penny’s production uses just nine actors (and a few puppets) to portray all the characters in the show.
Tickets are on sale from the website www.luckypennynapa.com.
Visitors to the site are encouraged to view the Covid 19 protocols, which require all attendees to provide proof of vaccination or recent negative test. All patrons and volunteer staff are required to wear face coverings at all times when inside the Community Arts Center, and other protocols are also in place. Generous donors have funded a high-tech air purifier now in use in the lobby and theater to increase safety. (Learn more at www.airocide.com)
Tickets for “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” are now on sale along with the six additional shows in the season at luckypennynapa.com or over the phone by calling 707-266-6305. Email info@luckypennynapa.com with questions.
'This Is My Brave'
Individuals, groups, and 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for "This Is My Brave, Napa Valley" a mental health grant program focusing on healing teen mental health through art. Proposals from teens will be accepted if they include an adult mentor.
"This is My Brave" will grant funds to new projects that incorporate the arts in addressing mental health/addiction conditions among pre-teens/teens in the Napa Valley community. These new grants are available from a portion of the proceeds of the February 2020 "This is My Brave" show, which featured Napa Valley teens and young adults sharing their stories of mental health recovery through original poetry, storytelling, music, and dance.
Grant applications will be accepted until Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Financial administration of the grants will be provided by Arts Council Napa Valley. Information on the grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.artscouncilnapavalley.org. For more information, contact kristine@thisismybrave.org.
This Is My Brave, Inc. is a national nonprofit that empowers individuals to put their names and faces on their true stories of recovery from mental illness and addiction. By bringing these issues into public conversation, they provide a sense of hope for others and help put an end to mental health stigma in our community.
20 Years later: Remembering 9/11
Mayor John Dunbar and Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon invite the public to share original poems inspired by the events and lives that were forever changed on September 11, 2001 at a gathering on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at the Yountville Community Center Plaza. The ceremony begins at 7 a.m., and moment of silence is at 7:28 a.m.
Poets are welcome to read their poems live as part of the event program.
Opera at the Ballpark
San Francisco is open, live opera is back, and San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Giants will once again host Opera at the Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
The free simulcast of "The Homecoming" will be transmitted in high definition, live from the stage of the War Memorial Opera House to the 153-foot wide video board.
Bring your friends and family for a front-row seat to this one-night-only concert event and enjoy garlic fries and show-stopping arias under the stars.
Register to receive a special ticket discount code for select upcoming performances and be automatically entered to win prizes at the ballpark (must be present to win). Field seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit sfopera.com for more information and to register.
The San Francisco Opera season opened in August with "Tosca."
'The Winter's Tale' at Calshakes
Calshakes' first live production of 2022, William Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale," runs through Sept. 26 at the outdoor Bruns Amphitheatre in Orinda. Rage to redemption, resurrection to reconciliation, "The Winter's Tale," is a mix of comedy, tragedy and romance, a tale for our times as well as the Bard's. Visit calshakes.org for more information.
My Park Moment Photo Show
The free My Park Moment photo show at the San Francisco Presidio features people across America loving their favorite parks. More than 400 images are on view outdoors at four sites within easy walking distance in the Presidio. Presented in collaboration with New York-based non-profit Photoville, it will be on display through Aug. 30, 2022. Visit www.presidiotunneltops.org for more information.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…