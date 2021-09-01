Art Notes: Live events in Napa Valley and beyond

Individuals, groups, and 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for "This Is My Brave, Napa Valley" a mental health grant program focusing on healing teen mental health through art. Proposals from teens will be accepted if they include an adult mentor.

"This is My Brave" will grant funds to new projects that incorporate the arts in addressing mental health/addiction conditions among pre-teens/teens in the Napa Valley community. These new grants are available from a portion of the proceeds of the February 2020 "This is My Brave" show, which featured Napa Valley teens and young adults sharing their stories of mental health recovery through original poetry, storytelling, music, and dance.

Grant applications will be accepted until Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Financial administration of the grants will be provided by Arts Council Napa Valley. Information on the grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.artscouncilnapavalley.org. For more information, contact kristine@thisismybrave.org.