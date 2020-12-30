Art Notes: Looking ahead to 2021

Arts will continue to be virtual in January, including a new Winter Festival that Music in the Vineyards will present on Friday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Jan. 30. It will feature the Pacifica Quartet, The Solideo Quartet (MITV 2020 Apprentice Quartet), The Escher Quartet, The Maxwell Quartet and the Miro Quartet.

Artistic directors Michael and Daria Adams will introduce the performances from their home in Minnesota who are describing it as a “reason to look forward to the New Year and connect with each other during this challenging time.”

For the program and other details, visit musicinthevineyards.org.

Bartolucci joins ‘Wine Country Live’

Starting Monday, Jan. 4, Taylor Bartolucci signs on as a regular co-host alongside Barry Martin on KVON Radio’s “Wine Country Live” Morning Show.

The show will begin airing from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Martin on the mic from 6:30 to 8 a.m. and Bartolucci joining for the 8 to 10 a.m. portion each weekday.