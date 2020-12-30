Art Notes: Looking ahead to 2021

Arts will continue to be virtual in January, including a new Winter Festival that Music in the Vineyards will present on Friday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Jan. 30. It will feature the Pacifica Quartet, The Solideo Quartet (MITV 2020 Apprentice Quartet), The Escher Quartet, The Maxwell Quartet and the Miro Quartet.
Artistic directors Michael and Daria Adams will introduce the performances from their home in Minnesota who are describing it as a “reason to look forward to the New Year and connect with each other during this challenging time.”
For the program and other details, visit musicinthevineyards.org.
Bartolucci joins ‘Wine Country Live’
Starting Monday, Jan. 4, Taylor Bartolucci signs on as a regular co-host alongside Barry Martin on KVON Radio’s “Wine Country Live” Morning Show.
The show will begin airing from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Martin on the mic from 6:30 to 8 a.m. and Bartolucci joining for the 8 to 10 a.m. portion each weekday.
Martin and Bartolucci co-founded Lucky Penny Productions in 2009. Prior to that, Martin had a 17-year stint as program director and morning man for KVON. He returned to the station in October 2017 to produce and host the new “Wine Country Live.” Bartolucci is a fourth-generation Napan, is a partner in her family’s Madonna Estate vineyard and winery.
KVON programming is heard over the air at 1440 AM and is also streamed live from www.kvon.com.
‘Cinderella’ auditions
The Davis Musical Theatre Company will hold auditions for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, and Monday, Jan. 4.
Go to dmtc.org to sign up for an audition slot, and get an audition application for this main stage show.
Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.
It includes such songs a “In My Own Little Corner”, “10 Minutes Ago”, “Stepsisters Lament” and l “Do I Love You?”
Marin Shakespeare online classes
Marin Shakespeare will be offering winter classes via Zoom for ages 8 to adult.
The classes include
- Improv for Youth (ages 8—12), on Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 12, 19, 26; Feb. 2, 9, 23; March 2, 9. $160.
- Improv for Teens and Adults (ages 12 and up), Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. : Jan. 12, 19, 26; Feb. 2, 9, 23; March 2, 9, $160
- Shakespeare Monologues for Adults (ages 16 and up), Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m., Jan. 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, ($120)
- Intro to Stage Combat (ages 16 and up), taught by Richard Pallaziol, Monday through Friday, 4 to 6 p.m., Feb. 15 to 19 $100
- Teen Touring Company (ages 12—19)
Teen Touring Company gives teenagers a chance to create an online Shakespeare performance to share with schools, senior centers, and community organizations.
Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m., Jan. 13 – March 3. Final performance is March 5 at 7 p.m. Tuition is $300.
Register at marinshakespeare.secure.force.com.
SF Ballet’s virtual gala
Leap into the New Year, San Francisco Ballet’s 2021 virtual benefit is on Thursday, Jan. 14. Hosted by SF Ballet Soloist Madison Keesler, the evening’s performance, curated by Artistic Director & Principal Choreographer Helgi Tomasson, will feature excerpts from seven new ballets.
Tickets to the Jan. 14 event are on sale through Dec. 31 and include additional VIP programming. A virtual package is on sale through Feb. 3, and provides one-week access to selections from the virtual benefit’s programming beginning on Jan. 25.
Visit sfballet.org for more information.
SF General’s 2021 ‘Heart in San Francisco’ series
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco General Hospital Foundation has revealed the complete series of the 2021 Hearts in San Francisco, which will be auctioned at a virtual fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 11, 6 to 7 p.m. Proceeds benefiting life-enhancing programs and initiatives at San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. Hearts in San Francisco artworks, combined with Hearts events proceeds (2004–2020), have raised more than $32 million as well as worldwide awareness. To register, visit www.heartsinsf.org
The 22 new heart sculptures include six large hearts, six table-top hearts, and 10 mini hearts designed by 23 Bay Area-based artists. The 2021 Hearts in San Francisco series will be publicly displayed in the windows of the Flood Building, 870 Market St., San Francisco) from Feb. 1- 14. Following years of San Francisco tradition, several of the large hearts will be exhibited in Union Square from February through October 2021.
Since the project’s inception in 2004, San Francisco Bay Area artists have created more than 480 Hearts that have gone on display across the city of San Francisco and beyond.
To support, visit HeartsInSF.org.
