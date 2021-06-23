Art Notes: Luck Penny looking for scripts

Looking for scripts for 'North Bay New Plays'
Lucky Penny Productions will present a collection of new short plays Oct. 15-21, in a production titled “North Bay New Plays.” The submission period for authors is now open and will close on July 31.
Over five theater seasons beginning in 2012-13, Lucky Penny presented a program of eight 10-minute plays known as the “8 x 10 Festival.” The new “North Bay New Plays” also will feature new and original stage plays of 10 minutes or less but this time they must be written by North Bay authors only, residing in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, or Marin Counties.
Scripts are now being accepted. Guidelines for authors will be found at www.luckypennynapa.com>Our Shows>2021-2022 Season>”North Bay New Plays”.
The author whose play is voted as the “People’s Choice” will win a $250 honorarium.
A new healthy air system at Lucky Penny
Preparing to present live theater again, the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is installing an air purifying system made by a company called Airocide.
The Airocide system convertsg molds, microorganisms, pathogens, VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. The treated air exits as 99.999% pathogen free fresh air on the first pass. Green and energy efficient, the system was developed by NASA and is FDA approved.
The cost $8,336 and they would also like to purchase a smaller unit to clean the air in the lobby, at a cost of approximately $1,100, making a total investment of $9,436. A local vendor who is donating a unit for the rehearsal room.
A statement from Lucky Penny read: "We have survived the pandemic due in large part to the generosity of our patrons, friends, and supporters, and we are reaching out to you now to help us cover this cost and make the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center the healthiest it can be as we welcome you back."
Donations of any amount can be sent to the Healthy Theatre Fund online or mail a check to Lucky Penny Productions, 1357 Foster Road, Napa CA 94558.
Oregon Shakespeare Festival
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival reopens for live performances on July 1 with "FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer," which will run through Oct. 9, Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. in the outdoor Elizabethan Theatre. Tickets are $35 for any seat.
"Fannie tells the story of Mississippi-born civil and voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer (1917–1977), painting a song-filled, electrifying portrait of courage, humor, and grit. Vocal powerhouse E. Faye Butler will portray Fannie from July 1 to Aug. 28, with OSF favorite Greta Oglesby taking over the role from September 1 to October 9.
OSF is also presenting summer concerts in the Elizabethan Theatre. Tickets are $15.
For more information, visit osfashland.org.
Art show at The Watermark
The Watermark at Napa Valley, a new senior living community, will be hosting an art exhibit artist and resident Phoebe Ellsworth featuring her paintings and designed cloths. The exhibit is open to the public through mid-July.
After a challenging year in 2020, Ellsworth, author of a recipe book titled, "Eating in St. Helena: A Recipe Memoir," is helping her fellow residents by bringing color to The Watermark at Napa Valley through her exhibit.
She hopes to ignite the same love of art she experienced at a young age to others by teaching basic art skills to elementary school students weekly. She also participates in The Watermark at Napa Valley’s art program, where she helps teach other residents how to draw and paint.
