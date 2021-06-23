Art Notes: Luck Penny looking for scripts

The cost $8,336 and they would also like to purchase a smaller unit to clean the air in the lobby, at a cost of approximately $1,100, making a total investment of $9,436. A local vendor who is donating a unit for the rehearsal room.

A statement from Lucky Penny read: "We have survived the pandemic due in large part to the generosity of our patrons, friends, and supporters, and we are reaching out to you now to help us cover this cost and make the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center the healthiest it can be as we welcome you back."

Donations of any amount can be sent to the Healthy Theatre Fund online or mail a check to Lucky Penny Productions, 1357 Foster Road, Napa CA 94558.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival reopens for live performances on July 1 with "FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer," which will run through Oct. 9, Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. in the outdoor Elizabethan Theatre. Tickets are $35 for any seat.