 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art Notes: Luck Penny looking for scripts
Art Notes

Art Notes: Luck Penny looking for scripts

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Looking for scripts for 'North Bay New Plays'

Lucky Penny Productions will present a collection of new short plays Oct. 15-21, in a production titled “North Bay New Plays.” The submission period for authors is now open and will close on July 31.

Over five theater seasons beginning in 2012-13, Lucky Penny presented a program of eight 10-minute plays known as the “8 x 10 Festival.” The new “North Bay New Plays” also will feature new and original stage plays of 10 minutes or less but this time they must be written by North Bay authors only, residing in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, or Marin Counties.

Scripts are now being accepted. Guidelines for authors will be found at www.luckypennynapa.com>Our Shows>2021-2022 Season>”North Bay New Plays”.

The author whose play is voted as the “People’s Choice” will win a $250 honorarium.

A new healthy air system at Lucky Penny

Preparing to present live theater again, the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is installing an air purifying system made by a company called Airocide.

The Airocide system convertsg molds, microorganisms, pathogens, VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. The treated air exits as 99.999% pathogen free fresh air on the first pass.  Green and energy efficient, the system was developed by NASA and is FDA approved.

The cost $8,336 and they would also like to purchase a smaller unit to clean the air in the lobby, at a cost of approximately $1,100, making a total investment of $9,436. A local vendor who is donating a unit for the rehearsal room.

A statement from Lucky Penny read: "We have survived the pandemic due in large part to the generosity of our patrons, friends, and supporters, and we are reaching out to you now to help us cover this cost and make the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center the healthiest it can be as we welcome you back."

Donations of any amount can be sent to the Healthy Theatre Fund online or  mail a check to Lucky Penny Productions, 1357 Foster Road, Napa CA 94558.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival 

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival reopens for live performances on July 1 with "FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer," which will run through Oct. 9, Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. in the outdoor Elizabethan Theatre. Tickets are $35 for any seat. 

"Fannie tells the story of Mississippi-born civil and voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer (1917–1977), painting a song-filled, electrifying portrait of courage, humor, and grit. Vocal powerhouse E. Faye Butler will portray Fannie from July 1 to Aug. 28, with OSF favorite Greta Oglesby taking over the role from September 1 to October 9.

OSF is also presenting summer concerts in the Elizabethan Theatre. Tickets are $15. 

For more information, visit osfashland.org

Art show at The Watermark 

The Watermark at Napa Valley, a new senior living community, will be hosting an art exhibit artist and resident Phoebe Ellsworth featuring her paintings and designed cloths. The exhibit is open to the public through mid-July.

After a challenging year in 2020, Ellsworth, author of a recipe book titled, "Eating in St. Helena: A Recipe Memoir," is helping her fellow residents by bringing color to The Watermark at Napa Valley through her exhibit.

She hopes to ignite the same love of art she experienced at a young age to others by teaching basic art skills to elementary school students weekly. She also participates in The Watermark at Napa Valley’s art program, where she helps teach other residents how to draw and paint.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Check out these rare photos of these fantastical murals painted by a former Napa State hospital employee. His name is Bob Swan and from 1962 to 1995, he he created hundreds of artworks at the secure facility.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez says her past relationships were cursed

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News