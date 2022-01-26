Art Notes: Lucky Penny postpones one show, but looks ahead

The latest surge of the coronavirus has again caused Lucky Penny Productions to alter its performance plans. "Disney's High School Musical" scheduled for Jan. 28 to Feb. 6, has been pushed back to Aug. 5 to 14.

All tickets already sold for this show featuring a cast of young actors have been moved to the corresponding dates in August and unsold tickets are now on sale for the new dates.

"We did everything we could to keep this show on track," said Lucky Penny's artistic director Taylor Bartolucci, "but throughout January there have been positive tests among the cast and crew that prevented us from rehearsing, and we knew there would continue to be problems so our only choice was to postpone the show."

Lucky Penny hopes to welcome audiences again with the opening of "The Marvelous Wonderettes" on Feb. 25. The smash off-Broadway hit tells a musical story set in 1958, and will run three weekends through March 13.

For more information and tickets, visit www.luckypennynapa.com or email info@luckypennynapa.com. For assistance on the phone call 707-266-6305.

Napa County Reads

"Front Desk," the story of a Chinese immigrant family, is Napa County Reads pick for 2022.

A virtual conversation with author Kelly Yang is set for Feb. 7.

Aimed at middle school readers, the story is narrated by 10-year-old Mia, who comes to the U.S. with her parents from Communist China. To make a living In Los Angeles, her well-educated parents manage a motel encountering intolerance, cruelty, friendship and hope. To help her parents, Mia learns to run the front desk at the motel, and finds her own strength.

"Front Desk" is available from the Napa County Library and from Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St, Napa

Get the link and register for the conversation at napacoe.org.

'Bottle Shock' at the Vault

Starting this month, Vault Wine & Artifacts will host monthly movie screenings. Meet the filmmakers, enjoy wine and cheese before the movie, and stay around for a post-screening Q&A with special guests from the film.

The first event is Jan. 27, 3 to 8 p.m. They will screen "Bottle Shock," at 5 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the film's producers, Brenda and Marc Lhormer.

The evening also includes a live music performance by flamenco guitarist Chris Vorland.

Tickets are $15 per person at the door. Tickets can also be purchased on the website, www.vaultcalistoga.wine.

Vault Wine & Artifacts is at 1124 Lincoln Ave. Calistoga.