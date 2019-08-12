A performance by the versatile trio led by Danish-American violinist Mads Tolling is the first offering in the White Barn’s upcoming season
The concert, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, will lead the audience through a kaleidoscope of genres, from new covers of the American songbook standards to Latin jazz winners, to blues and swing.
Tolling, internationally renowned as a violinist and composer, is a two-time Grammy Award winner and has spent most of his professional life touring the world, performing with such names as Kenny Barron, Ramsey Lewis, Chick Corea, and Jean-Luc Ponty.
He will be accompanied by the Bay Area’s Dave MacNab on guitar and Owen Clapp on bass.
Tickets are $30 at www.brownpapertickets.com or by calling our box office at 707-987-8225.
Refreshments are served at intermission and programs benefit local nonprofit organizations. The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue in St. Helena.
For additional information, visit the website at www.thewhitebarn.org.