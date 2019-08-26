Napa Valley's art duo of Kristi Rene and Edmund Ian Grant were both selected to participate in the London Art Biennale 2019, an exhibition of 120 juried artists from 40 nations. The show was held at the Chelsea Town Hall in London on May 22-26.
Grant was awarded second prize in painting overall for his three works while Rene was awarded first prize in digital art.
Grant said, "We are a little late in reporting (but) been very busy with re-build." The couple lost their home and art works in the October 2017 wildfires.
Kristi’s entry "Souls Adrift" was "created in the digital medium which she has most recently taught herself to be adept in since the fire," Grant noted.
It also exhibited at the prestigious Venice Biennale where it was awarded Womens of the Year Award 2019 at the Women's Essence Show by Musa Art Space of Italy.
The Art Museum of Chianciano in Tuscany is acquiring "Souls Adrift" and will also acquire an original painting from Edmund Ian Grant for the Museum's permanent collection.
Grant also just participated in the the International Seattle Art Fair Aug. 1-4.