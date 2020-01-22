San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle returns to Napa to discuss this year’s crop of Oscar contenders, his picks, pans and predictions, on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at Blue Note Napa. It will be LaSalle's 12th appearance in Napa. He will take questions from the audience, including, "Who will win best picture?" Barry Martin, host of Wine Country Live on KVON 1440AM, will host.
Doors open at 6 p.m..
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tickets begin at $15, and are available at bluenotenapa.com. Blue Note is at 1030 Main St., Napa.