Napa Valley Music Associates presents the 25th Annual "Mozart In Napa Valley" concert benefit celebrating 264th birthday of Mozart is Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2:30 at the First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa.
Musicians performing include soprano Dr. Christina Howell, Mark Osten on piano, Daniel Lewin playing the violin, and William Corbett-Jones and Eric Symons on guitar.Tickets are $20 general admission and $10 for students and seniors.
To reserve a ticket, call 707-322-8402.