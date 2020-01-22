{{featured_button_text}}

Napa Valley Music Associates presents the 25th Annual "Mozart In Napa Valley" concert benefit celebrating 264th birthday of Mozart is Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2:30 at the First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa.

Musicians performing include soprano Dr. Christina Howell, Mark Osten on piano, Daniel Lewin playing the violin, and William Corbett-Jones and Eric Symons on guitar.Tickets are $20 general admission and $10 for students and seniors. 

To reserve a ticket, call 707-322-8402.

