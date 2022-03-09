Art Notes: Napa artist supports Ukraine

"I try each day to find the balance in the scales of life and yet this time of war against Ukraine by Russia is breaking my heART," Napa artist Jessel Miller wrote in an email. "I have never understood war ... It seems there are those who battle their way through life and those who choose to paint the battle as a reminder of the history we are living through. If I could wave my magic wand and stop the madness and mayhem I would do it now and yet all I can do is pray that this senseless war ends soon and paint."

Miller is putting together a "Flora and Fauna Fundraiser" for Ukraine during April and May but meanwhile from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, she is holding a demonstration day to meet and watch artists at work.

"The gallery will be a wonderland of creativity including two authors, Barbara Taboni and Lenore Hirsch, signing their books, and 12 artists doing demonstrations throughout the gallery and on the deck."

Among the artists are Janis Adams, Kate Canon, Marta Collings, Sharon Crary, Michael Fitzpatrick, Marcia Garcia, Diane Pope, BJ Thrailkill, Kathy Tranmer, Frank Trozzo, Joy West, Beverly Wilson, plus visiting artist Thérèse Légère as well, Miller.

Bougetz Cellars will be pouring their Mustard Celebration Red Wine, and Distinctive Tastes will have a tent outside with an olive oil balsamic vinegar seasoned olive tasting and sale.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for parents to bring kids interested in the arts," My husband always called it "Magical" when he watched me paint.

Miller will be offering her originals at price with part of the proceeds going to Ukraine.

The Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road in Napa. For more information, visit the website, jesselgallery.com or call 707-257-2350.

A special show at Lucky Penny

Daniela Innocenti-Beem, Lucky Penny's popular and much-admired associate artist, presents a solo show on March 19 at 7 p.m. and March 20 at 2 p.m.

"Over the River and Through the Woods to Sunset Boulevard I Go!" is a "musical autobiography" filled with songs that highlight her career on the musical theater stage.

Innocenti-Beem will bring her "award-winning voice, star-level personality, and unfailing humor to this unique show full of songs you love," said Barry Martin, Lucky Penny's co-founder and frequent director of shows in which she has lit up the stage. The latest of which was the hit, "Napa Valley Christmas Carol," which gave full scope to Innocenti-Beem's comic talents as well as her memorable voice.

The performances are a fundraising benefit for Lucky Penny Productions made possible by anonymous supporters. Tickets are $50. Make reservations at luckypennynapa.com.