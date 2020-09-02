Art notes: Napa photographer's work headed to de Young

“During this unprecedented time in history, it’s important to recognize and preserve the work born from its challenges, representing the change to all of our daily lives,” said ACNV Executive Director Chris DeNatale.

The pieces cover many different themes, styles, and media to show the diversity of what art means to our community during such a difficult time, DeNatale added. "We hope that this gallery will serve as a platform for Napa County community members to share creativity, process current events, and later reflect upon the past through the eyes of local artists."

The Google form to submit work and the directory for all professional artists who’ve contributed to the gallery can be viewed at artscouncilnapavalley.org/acnv-virtual-art-gallery/. The gallery will be updated with new work on a weekly basis.

San Francisco Ballet cancels the 2020 'Nutcracker'

San Francisco Ballet has canceled the live performances of "The Nutcracker" in 2020. The decision comes in the wake of restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center through Dec. 31.